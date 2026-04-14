Wordle Answer Today (April 14): Puzzle #1760 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle players faced a tricky puzzle on April 14.

Hints included: round and round, starts with C, ends with E.

Today's Wordle answer is CYCLE, meaning repeated events.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Tuesday, April 14, to another fun and tricky puzzle that got everyone thinking. The five-letter game that people love around the world once again tested both smart thinking and word skills. Some players enjoy solving it fast, while others just want to keep their winning streak going.

Today’s puzzle had a simple idea but was still a bit confusing for many. The hints pointed toward something we see and use in daily life. If you are still trying to figure it out, don’t worry, we have the answer and meaning ready for you below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs smart thinking and patience. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give helpful hints:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong guesses and slowly reach the correct answer. This simple but smart gameplay is why Wordle is loved by millions.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 14 Puzzle

Here are the clues players got today:

It goes round and round.

The word begins with C.

It ends with E.

The word has 1 vowel.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “leech” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues made the puzzle easier without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (April 14)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: CYCLE.

A “cycle” means something that repeats again and again. For example, seasons follow a cycle every year. Day and night also follow a cycle. The word is also linked to a wheel, which goes round and round, just like a bicycle.

Great job if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a new puzzle and another chance to win.