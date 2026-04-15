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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (April 15): Puzzle #1761 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (April 15): Puzzle #1761 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for April 15 is here. See simple hints, clues, and meaning to solve today’s puzzle and keep your winning streak going.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wordle April 15 puzzle begins with 'B', ends with 'N'.
  • The solution to today's Wordle is 'BEGUN'.
  • 'Begun' signifies that something has already commenced.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Wednesday, April 15, to another fun and slightly tricky puzzle. The five-letter guessing game is now a daily habit for many people around the world. Some players love the challenge of solving it fast, while others just want to keep their winning streak safe.

Today’s Wordle was not too hard, but it still made many people think twice. The hints were simple, yet a bit confusing for some. If you are still trying to figure it out, don’t worry, we have the answer and meaning ready for you below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy at first, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to help you:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these hints carefully, you can remove wrong letters and get closer to the correct word. This simple idea is what makes Wordle fun and exciting every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 15 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

  • Already started.
  • The word begins with B.
  • It ends with N.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “unfed” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints gave players a clear idea without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (April 15)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: BEGUN.

“Begun” means something has already started. For example, if you open a book and start reading, you have begun reading. When a race starts, and runners move, the race has begun. It simply shows that something is no longer waiting; it has already started.

Well done if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, you can try again tomorrow and keep your streak going.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily five-letter guessing game where players have six chances to find the correct word. Tiles change color to provide hints about letter placement.

How does the color-coding system in Wordle work?

Green tiles mean a correct letter is in the correct spot. Yellow tiles indicate a correct letter is present but in the wrong spot. Grey tiles show the letter is not in the word at all.

What were the hints for the April 15 Wordle puzzle?

The word for April 15 started with 'B', ended with 'N', had two vowels, and all five letters were unique. It also indicated that something had already started.

What is the meaning of the Wordle answer for April 15?

The answer for April 15 was 'BEGUN'. It means something has already started, like a race or a task.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
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Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
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