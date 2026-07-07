Would You Pay Rs 13 Lakh For Foldable iPhone That Apple Hasn't Even Made Yet?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Caviar unveiled a luxurious custom foldable iPhone Ultra collection.

Four distinct models feature gold, leather, titanium, and carbon.

Caviar lists rumored specs; pricing begins at $13,840.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to arrive this September, but luxury customisation brand Caviar is not waiting for the official release. The company has unveiled its "Flagship" collection, a set of handcrafted versions of what it calls a reimagined foldable iPhone Ultra. Built using materials like 24K gold, crocodile leather, aerospace-grade titanium, and carbon fibre, these devices are positioned as collector's pieces for buyers who want something beyond a standard Apple product.

What Does Caviar's 'Flagship' Foldable iPhone Collection Include?

According to Caviar, the collection offers four distinct design versions, each drawing inspiration from the colour language of Apple's Pro series and the materials typically associated with premium accessories.

The "Dark Cherry" variant wraps the device in purple crocodile leather with decorative elements plated in 24K gold. Caviar says its artisans were inspired by the "Dark Cherry" colour rumoured for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

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The "Titan" version goes fully black, with the body, hardware accents, and genuine crocodile leather forming a single monochrome look, aimed at buyers who prefer minimal, understated design.

The "Silver" model features an upper panel made of silver paired with a crocodile leather insert. Its three-dimensional Apple logo is crafted entirely from sterling silver.

The fourth option, simply called "Gold," is built around carbon fibre and an 18K gold Apple logo. Caviar says this version is dedicated to Apple's 50th anniversary.

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Across all four models, Caviar has used a raised three-dimensional Apple logo to maintain a visual link to the brand. Crocodile leather is used throughout the range to improve grip and reduce the pressure of metal elements against the hand.

What Are The Rumoured Specifications Listed On Caviar's Page?

Caviar's product page lists specs drawn from leaks and rumours, not confirmed Apple data. These include a titanium frame around 4.5mm thick, an A20 Pro chip, 12GB RAM, a 24MP under-display front camera, two 48MP rear cameras, and a 120Hz LTPO OLED display.

Pre-order pricing starts at $13,840, with the top-tier "Gold" 1TB variant priced at $16,270.