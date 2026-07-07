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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsWould You Pay Rs 13 Lakh For Foldable iPhone That Apple Hasn't Even Made Yet?

Would You Pay Rs 13 Lakh For Foldable iPhone That Apple Hasn't Even Made Yet?

Caviar's new Flagship collection turns the rumoured foldable iPhone into a collector's piece, using gold, titanium and crocodile skin before Apple ships a single unit.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Caviar unveiled a luxurious custom foldable iPhone Ultra collection.
  • Four distinct models feature gold, leather, titanium, and carbon.
  • Caviar lists rumored specs; pricing begins at $13,840.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to arrive this September, but luxury customisation brand Caviar is not waiting for the official release. The company has unveiled its "Flagship" collection, a set of handcrafted versions of what it calls a reimagined foldable iPhone Ultra. Built using materials like 24K gold, crocodile leather, aerospace-grade titanium, and carbon fibre, these devices are positioned as collector's pieces for buyers who want something beyond a standard Apple product.

What Does Caviar's 'Flagship' Foldable iPhone Collection Include?

According to Caviar, the collection offers four distinct design versions, each drawing inspiration from the colour language of Apple's Pro series and the materials typically associated with premium accessories.

The "Dark Cherry" variant wraps the device in purple crocodile leather with decorative elements plated in 24K gold. Caviar says its artisans were inspired by the "Dark Cherry" colour rumoured for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro vs Pro Max: What Will Actually Be Different This Time?

The "Titan" version goes fully black, with the body, hardware accents, and genuine crocodile leather forming a single monochrome look, aimed at buyers who prefer minimal, understated design.

The "Silver" model features an upper panel made of silver paired with a crocodile leather insert. Its three-dimensional Apple logo is crafted entirely from sterling silver.

The fourth option, simply called "Gold," is built around carbon fibre and an 18K gold Apple logo. Caviar says this version is dedicated to Apple's 50th anniversary.

ALSO READ: Alibaba Employees Can No Longer Use Claude Code. Here's Why

Across all four models, Caviar has used a raised three-dimensional Apple logo to maintain a visual link to the brand. Crocodile leather is used throughout the range to improve grip and reduce the pressure of metal elements against the hand.

What Are The Rumoured Specifications Listed On Caviar's Page?

Caviar's product page lists specs drawn from leaks and rumours, not confirmed Apple data. These include a titanium frame around 4.5mm thick, an A20 Pro chip, 12GB RAM, a 24MP under-display front camera, two 48MP rear cameras, and a 120Hz LTPO OLED display.

Pre-order pricing starts at $13,840, with the top-tier "Gold" 1TB variant priced at $16,270.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Caviar's

It's a set of handcrafted foldable iPhone Ultras by luxury brand Caviar, using premium materials. They are designed as collector's pieces, reimagining Apple's expected foldable device.

What luxurious materials are used in these custom iPhones?

Caviar incorporates 24K gold, crocodile leather, aerospace-grade titanium, and carbon fibre into the designs. Crocodile leather also enhances grip and comfort.

Are the specifications listed by Caviar officially confirmed by Apple?

No, Caviar's product page lists specifications drawn solely from leaks and rumors. These details have not been confirmed by Apple.

How many distinct design versions are in Caviar's collection?

The collection features four distinct design versions:

What is the starting price for Caviar's custom foldable iPhones?

Pre-order pricing begins at $13,840. The highest-priced model, the

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Foldable IPhone Apple IPhone Fold IPhone Ultra TECHNOLOGY
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