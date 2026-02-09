Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities22-Year-Old Suffers 'Mind Attack', Dies After BP Shoots Up During Online Gaming In Meerut

22-Year-Old Suffers 'Mind Attack', Dies After BP Shoots Up During Online Gaming In Meerut

The 22-yer-old was playing an online game with earphones plugged in when he suddenly collapsed, suffering what has been described as a “mind attack.” His blood pressure spiked over 300.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 10:17 AM (IST)

A 22-year-old man died after suffering a medical emergency, which has been described as a "mind attack," while playing an online game in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The incident has once again raised concerns over excessive online gaming.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Kaif, a resident of Khairnagar Goolar Wali locality under the Dehli Gate police station area. According to sources, Kaif’s blood pressure reportedly shot up during online gaming, leading to the rupture of a blood vessel in his brain.

He was initially rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he remained admitted for two days before succumbing to his condition.

Sources said Kaif was playing an online game with earphones plugged in when he suddenly collapsed, after his blood pressure is said to have crossed 300 during the gaming session.

Family members told the authorities that Kaif spent most of his time playing online games, though they declined to share further details about the game he was playing. Police said the matter is being looked into and that further investigation is underway.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Meerut News UTTAR PRADESH
