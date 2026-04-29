NYT Connections Answers (April 29): Puzzle #1052 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle grouped 16 words into four distinct categories.

Categories included steps in a process and sounds like thunder.

Other groups featured kinds of puppets and phrases starting with 'standing'.

The puzzle offered a mix of easy and challenging word associations.

NYT Connections: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, dropped its Wednesday, April 29 challenge, and it was a fun mix of simple ideas and tricky patterns. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first, many words looked like they could fit together, but that’s where the puzzle gets you.

Connections is known for its clever twists, and today’s game was no different. If you got stuck or just want to check your answers, here’s a full and easy guide.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where you see 16 words and need to group them into four sets of four. Each set shares a common idea.

It may look easy, but the game is designed to confuse you. Some words seem like they belong together, but they don’t. That’s what makes it tricky and fun.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries. After that, the game ends and shows the correct answers.

Each group also has a difficulty colour:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups are about meaning, some about sound, and some about how words are used together. That’s why you need to think in different ways while playing.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (April 29)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: One follows the other.

Green hint: A force of nature.

Blue hint: Not real boys.

Purple hint: Familiar beginnings.

Extra hints:

One group is tied together by a matching starting word.

Every group except Blue has at least one word with the letter “E.”

One word from each group to help you:

Yellow: Round

Green: Clap

Blue: String

Purple: Ovation

Now, if you’re ready, here’s the full answer.

Full Solution for April 29:

Yellow (Step In A Process): Level, Phase, Round, Stage

Green (Sound Like Thunder): Boom, Clap, Roll, Rumble

Blue (Kinds Of Puppets): Hand, Shadow, Sock, String

Purple (Standing ___): Joke, Orders, Ovation, Room

Today’s puzzle was a nice balance. The yellow group was about steps, like stages or phases. The green group was all about sounds you hear in thunder, like boom and rumble.

The blue group was a fun one. All the words are types of puppets, like hand puppets and shadow puppets. The purple group needed you to think of phrases that start with “standing,” like standing ovation or standing room.

Some parts were easy to spot, while others needed a second look. That’s what makes Connections so addictive.