NYT Connections Answers (April 30): Puzzle #1053 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle featured 16 words, four distinct groups.

Groups varied in difficulty, using meaning and sound-based clues.

Yellow group: feelings, Green: removing items, Blue: 'T' meanings.

NYT Connections: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, returned on Thursday, April 30, with another tricky challenge. Players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. While some words looked easy at first, the real challenge was finding the correct link without getting confused.

Connections is known for its clever tricks, and today’s puzzle had a mix of simple meanings and sound-based clues. If you found yourself stuck, here’s a clear and simple breakdown of today’s hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you get 16 words. Your goal is to group them into four sets of four words that share something in common.

It sounds simple, but it’s not. Many words look like they belong together, but they are actually meant to confuse you. These are called red herrings.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four mistakes. If you make a fourth wrong guess, the game ends and shows you the answers.

Each group also has a difficulty level shown by colours:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups are based on meaning, while others depend on how words sound. That’s what makes the game both fun and tricky.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (April 30)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: A sinking feeling.

Green hint: What you might do with boxes.

Blue hint: One letter, multiple meanings.

Purple hint: Sounds like yours.

Extra hints:

One group depends on pronunciation, not spelling.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter “T.”

One word from each group to guide you:

Yellow: Shock

Green: Tick

Blue: Tyrannosaurus

Purple: Yore

Now, here is the full solution.

Full Solution for April 30:

Yellow (Unnerve): Alarm, Disturb, Shake, Shock

Green (Remove, As An Item From A List, With "Off"): Check, Cross, Mark, Tick

Blue (What "T" Might Stand For): Tesla, Time, True, Tyrannosaurus

Purple (Homophones of Possessive Adjectives): Hour, Hur, There, Yore

Today’s puzzle had a fun mix of ideas. The yellow group was about feelings like being shocked or disturbed. The green group was about removing things from a list, like ticking or crossing them off.

The blue group was clever because it focused on what the letter “T” can stand for, like time or Tesla. The purple group was the trickiest, as it used words that sound like possessive words, such as “your” and “you’re.”

This puzzle showed how Connections can test both meaning and sound at the same time. Some parts were easy, but others needed careful thinking.