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HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (May 5): Puzzle #1058 Too Complicated For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (May 5): Puzzle #1058 Too Complicated For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections May 5 puzzle mixed hints, body actions, knots, and hidden competition words. See today’s hints and answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 May 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NYT Connections puzzle offers daily word-sorting challenges.
  • Players group 16 words into four themed categories.
  • Difficulty levels range from Yellow to Purple.

NYT Connections Answer Today: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned with its Tuesday, May 5 puzzle, and today’s challenge had players thinking in very different ways. Some groups were easy to spot, while others needed a closer look. As always, players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. 

What looks simple at first can quickly turn tricky, and that’s exactly why Connections has become such a favourite daily game. If today’s puzzle left you confused, here’s a full and easy breakdown with all the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where players are shown 16 words. The goal is to sort them into four groups of four words, with each group sharing a common theme.

It may sound easy, but the puzzle is full of tricks. Some words look like they belong together, but they may actually fit in different groups. That’s what makes Connections so fun and challenging.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

ALSO READ: NYT Connections Answers (May 1): Puzzle #1054 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

You only get four wrong guesses. If you make a fourth mistake, the game ends and the correct answers are revealed.

Each group also has its own difficulty colour:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Some days the puzzle tests meaning, some days spelling, and some days hidden word patterns. That’s what keeps players coming back every day.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 5)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow hint: Just a trace.
  • Green hint: Instincts.
  • Blue hint: All tied up.
  • Purple hint: It starts with a score.

Extra hints:

  • For one group, only the start of the word is important.
  • Every group except Purple has at least one word starting with the letter “H.”

One word from each group for extra help:

  • Yellow: Hint
  • Green: Hiccup
  • Blue: Hitch
  • Purple: Setback

If you’re still stuck, here’s the full answer.

Full Solution for May 5:

  • Yellow (Glimmer): Flicker, Hint, Suggestion, Whiff
  • Green (Involuntary Actions): Blink, Hiccup, Shiver, Sneeze
  • Blue (Kinds of Knots): Bend, Bowline, Hitch, Sheepshank
  • Purple (Starting With Units in Competitions): Gamelan, Matchstick, Pointer, Setback

Today’s puzzle had a nice mix of easy and tricky groups. The yellow set was about small signs or slight feelings, with words like hint and whiff helping players spot the pattern. The green group was easier for many, as actions like blinking and sneezing happen naturally without thinking.

The blue group tested knot knowledge, which may have been tough for some players. But the purple group was the real twist. These words all started with units used in competitions, making it more about the beginning of the word than the whole meaning. That made today’s puzzle smart, tricky, and very satisfying to solve.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the goal of the NYT Connections game?

The goal is to sort 16 words into four groups of four, with each group sharing a common theme.

How many wrong guesses are allowed in Connections?

You only get four wrong guesses. If you make a fourth mistake, the game ends and the correct answers are revealed.

What do the color-coded groups represent in NYT Connections?

The colors represent difficulty: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

What was the theme for the Yellow group in the May 5th puzzle?

The Yellow group's theme was 'Glimmer,' with words like Flicker, Hint, Suggestion, and Whiff.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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