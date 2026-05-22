Rockstar Is Handing Out Free Suits, Cash And Discounts In GTA Online Right Now

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Motor Madness event offers GTA Online players double rewards.

LS Car Meet races grant double GTA$ and RP.

Time trials and Auto Shop bonuses double rewards.

GTA Online players have a fresh set of free rewards to grab this week as Rockstar Games rolls into the second week of its Motor Madness event. Running throughout May, the event brings automotive-themed content, bonuses, and discounts across a range of in-game activities.

With the second week now underway, there is plenty to keep players busy from May 21 to 27, covering everything from race rewards and time trials to Auto Shop bonuses and property discounts.

What Free Rewards Can Players Grab This Week?

The second week of Motor Madness puts the LS Car Meet Series front and centre. Players can earn double GTA$ and RP across Street, Pursuit, Drag, and Draft Races, while all LS Car Meet-related activities also grant five times the usual Reputation.

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Winning two LS Car Meet Races between May 21 and 27 will earn players the Bright Manor Racing Suit, along with a weekly challenge prize of GTA$100,000. Players who are not yet LS Car Meet Members can visit Mimi inside the LS Car Meet to get a free membership.

Junk Energy Time Trials and RC Time Trials are also paying out double rewards through May 27. On top of that, Auto Shop-related payments are 40% off this week, covering upgrades and modifications, while Auto Shop Robbery Contract finales are earning double GTA$ and RP.

What Discounts Are Available During Motor Madness?

Several discounts are active for the week. The Bravado Banshee GTS is available at 40% off for the duration of the Motor Madness event. All Garage Properties, except the Eclipse Blvd Garage, which was discounted last week, are now 40% off from May 21 to 27.

HSW Performance Upgrades, Turbo Tuning, and Conversions at Benny's Original Motor Works are also 50% off through May 27.

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All of this comes as players wait for the next GTA VI trailer. Take-Two Interactive is holding its quarterly earnings call, which is where major GTA VI announcements have typically been made before.

Whether an update arrives before or during the call, Rockstar has stayed quiet over the past week, making the earnings call the most likely moment for news.

Before You Go News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021