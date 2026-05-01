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HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (May 1): Puzzle #1054 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (May 1): Puzzle #1054 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections May 1 puzzle mixed shiny words, golden things, bird features, and hidden number tricks. See hints and answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 May 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • May 1 NYT Connections puzzle presented 16 words in four tricky groups.
  • Groups included making things glossy, translucent golden items, bird head features.
  • A challenging group featured number words with altered initial letters.

NYT Connections: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned with its Friday, May 1 puzzle, and it was another tricky challenge. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, but today’s puzzle had some clever twists that made things harder than usual. Some words looked easy at first, but the real links were not always obvious. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps players coming back for more. If you got stuck on today’s puzzle, here’s a full and simple guide with all the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you are given 16 words. Your job is to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares one common theme.

Sounds simple, right? But the game is designed to trick you. Some words look like they belong together, but they may actually be part of different groups. That’s what makes the game fun and challenging.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four mistakes before the game ends, and the answers are shown.

Each group also comes with a colour that shows its difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

ALSO READ: NYT Connections Answers (April 29): Puzzle #1052 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

Sometimes the puzzle tests your word meanings. Other times, it tests your spelling, sound, or hidden patterns. That’s why every day feels different.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 1)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow hint: A finishing touch.
  • Green hint: Think liquid gold.
  • Blue hint: Not in the wings.
  • Purple hint: Close, but not quite there.

Extra hints:

  • One group has been changed.
  • Every group except Purple has at least one word with the letter “B.”

One word from each group for extra help:

  • Yellow: Shine
  • Green: Ale
  • Blue: Beak
  • Purple: Wight

If you’re still stuck, here’s the full answer.

Full Solution for May 1:

  • Yellow (Make Glossy): Buff, Polish, Shine, Wax
  • Green (Translucent Golden Things): Ale, Amber, Citrine, Honey
  • Blue (Features of a Bird's Head): Beak, Comb, Crest, Wattle
  • Purple (Numbers With First Letter Changed): Hive, Mix, Pour, Wight

Today’s puzzle had a little bit of everything. The yellow group was about making things shiny, with words like buff and polish standing out early. The green group was all about golden things, from honey to amber.

ALSO READ: NYT Connections Answers (April 30): Puzzle #1053 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

The blue group focused on parts of a bird’s head, which was fun once “beak” gave the clue away. But the purple group was where many players got stuck. 

These were number words with their first letters changed, which made them look completely different. That twist made today’s puzzle extra sneaky and fun.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. Players sort 16 words into four groups of four, with each group sharing a common theme.

How do you play Connections?

You are given 16 words and must find four distinct groups of four words that share a common theme. You have four mistakes allowed before the game ends.

What do the colors in Connections mean?

The colors indicate the difficulty of each group. Yellow is the easiest, followed by Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

How is the purple group unique?

The purple group in the May 1st puzzle consisted of number words where the first letter was changed, making them harder to identify.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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