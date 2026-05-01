NYT Connections Answers (May 1): Puzzle #1054 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom May 1 NYT Connections puzzle presented 16 words in four tricky groups.

Groups included making things glossy, translucent golden items, bird head features.

A challenging group featured number words with altered initial letters.

NYT Connections: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned with its Friday, May 1 puzzle, and it was another tricky challenge. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, but today’s puzzle had some clever twists that made things harder than usual. Some words looked easy at first, but the real links were not always obvious.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps players coming back for more. If you got stuck on today’s puzzle, here’s a full and simple guide with all the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you are given 16 words. Your job is to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares one common theme.

Sounds simple, right? But the game is designed to trick you. Some words look like they belong together, but they may actually be part of different groups. That’s what makes the game fun and challenging.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four mistakes before the game ends, and the answers are shown.

Each group also comes with a colour that shows its difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

ALSO READ: NYT Connections Answers (April 29): Puzzle #1052 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

Sometimes the puzzle tests your word meanings. Other times, it tests your spelling, sound, or hidden patterns. That’s why every day feels different.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 1)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: A finishing touch.

Green hint: Think liquid gold.

Blue hint: Not in the wings.

Purple hint: Close, but not quite there.

Extra hints:

One group has been changed.

Every group except Purple has at least one word with the letter “B.”

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Shine

Green: Ale

Blue: Beak

Purple: Wight

If you’re still stuck, here’s the full answer.

Full Solution for May 1:

Yellow (Make Glossy): Buff, Polish, Shine, Wax

Green (Translucent Golden Things): Ale, Amber, Citrine, Honey

Blue (Features of a Bird's Head): Beak, Comb, Crest, Wattle

Purple (Numbers With First Letter Changed): Hive, Mix, Pour, Wight

Today’s puzzle had a little bit of everything. The yellow group was about making things shiny, with words like buff and polish standing out early. The green group was all about golden things, from honey to amber.

ALSO READ: NYT Connections Answers (April 30): Puzzle #1053 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

The blue group focused on parts of a bird’s head, which was fun once “beak” gave the clue away. But the purple group was where many players got stuck.

These were number words with their first letters changed, which made them look completely different. That twist made today’s puzzle extra sneaky and fun.