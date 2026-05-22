NYT Connections Answers (May 22): Stuck At Puzzle #1075? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The NYT Connections puzzle on May 22 presented four distinct word categories.

Categories included phrases for reconnecting, unwritten social rules, and conveyor belt locations.

The trickiest category involved words that sound like common names when spoken.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, returned with another tricky challenge on Friday, May 22. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some categories were easy to spot right away, while others needed a little more thinking.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a favorite for puzzle fans who enjoy wordplay, logic, and clever twists. If today’s puzzle confused you, here’s a simple breakdown of all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares a hidden connection or theme.

The game may look simple, but it often includes words that seem related even when they are not. That is what makes the puzzle challenging.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” because they all come before the word “Figure.”

Players only get four wrong guesses before the game ends. If you make too many mistakes, the puzzle reveals the answers automatically.

Each category also comes with a difficulty colour:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some themes are based on meaning, while others depend on sounds, phrases, or hidden word patterns. That mix is what keeps players coming back every day.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 22)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow hint: Circle back.

Green hint: It’s just how it’s done!

Blue hint: Keep things moving.

Purple hint: Sounds like someone...

Extra hints:

One group depends on pronunciation.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter “C.”

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Reconnect

Green: Custom

Blue: Baggage Claim

Purple: Carry-On

If you are still stuck, here’s the full solution for today’s puzzle.

Full Solution for May 22:

Yellow (Reach Back Out): Check In, Follow Up, Reconnect, Touch Base

Green (The Way Things Are Done): Convention, Custom, Social Norm, Unwritten Rule

Blue (Places With Conveyor Belts): Assembly Line, Baggage Claim, Checkout Lane, Revolving Sushi Bar

Purple (Starting With Name Homophones): Carry-On, El Niño, Loosey-Goosey, Tailor-Made

Today’s puzzle had a fun mix of everyday phrases and sneaky wordplay. The yellow group was about reconnecting with someone, using phrases like “touch base” and “follow up.” The green group focused on the rules and customs people follow in daily life.

The blue category stood out because all the places use conveyor belts, from airport baggage claims to sushi bars. The purple group was the trickiest, since it depended on words starting with sounds like names. That made it easy to miss if you were only looking at meanings.

Overall, this was a balanced Connections puzzle with a good mix of simple and clever themes.