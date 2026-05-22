Wordle Answer Today (May 22): Puzzle #1798 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom May 22 Wordle puzzle focused on speaking and voice.

Clues included starting with 'V', ending with 'L'.

Today's Wordle answer was 'VOCAL', meaning expressed aloud.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Friday, May 22, with another interesting puzzle that tested both vocabulary and smart guessing. The popular five-letter word game continues to attract millions of players every day. Some enjoy the challenge of solving it quickly, while others are focused on protecting their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle was linked to speaking and using your voice. While the clues pointed players in the right direction, many still needed a little extra help. If you’re stuck, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and meaning waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may seem easy at first, but it takes patience and logic to solve. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to give clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

Using these clues wisely helps players remove wrong letters and slowly move toward the correct answer. This simple but smart gameplay is what makes Wordle so addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 22 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had for today’s Wordle:

Expressed out loud.

The word begins with V.

It ends with L.

The word contains 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “aloft” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These clues gave players enough direction without fully spoiling the puzzle.

Wordle Answer Today (May 22)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: VOCAL.

Anything connected to your voice, like speaking, singing, or humming, is called vocal. The word can also describe someone who openly shares their thoughts and opinions without fear. For example, a vocal group is one that strongly speaks up about what it believes in.

Congrats if you guessed today’s Wordle correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another chance to solve the puzzle and continue your streak.