NYT Connections Answers (March 26): Puzzle #1018 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

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NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its Thursday, March 26 challenge, and it brought a mix of logic and clever thinking. Players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. While some connections felt obvious, others needed a second look.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes daily and keeps players coming back for that small but satisfying brain workout. If today’s puzzle felt tricky, don’t worry, we’ve got all the hints and the full solution right here.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a simple-looking word game that can quickly become tricky. You get 16 words, and your goal is to group them into four sets of four. Each group shares one common idea.

But here’s the catch, many words seem like they belong together when they actually don’t. These are called red herrings, and they are meant to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four chances to make mistakes. If you get four wrong, the game ends and shows the answers.

Each group is also color-coded based on difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the link is about meaning. Sometimes it’s about sound. And sometimes it’s about a shared feature. That’s what makes the game fun and a little tricky every day.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 26)

Here are today’s hints to guide you:

Yellow: Ancient and essential skills.

Green: All rooted in the same place.

Blue: Features seen while using your voice.

Purple: Connected by one shared feature, but not always in the same way.

Extra hints:

Think about what each item has, not just what it is.

Every group has at least one word with the letter “R.”

One word from each group:

Yellow: Fishing

Green: Piston

Blue: Curtain

Purple: Lightning

If you’re ready for the final answers, here they are.

Full Solution for March 26:

Yellow (Food Procurement Methods): Agriculture, Fishing, Gathering, Hunting

Green (Member of a Detroit Sports Team): Lion, Piston, Red Wing, Tiger

Blue (Features of a Classic Voting Booth): Ballot, Booth, Curtain, Lever

Purple (They Have Bolts): Frankenstein's Monster, Hardware Store, Lightning, Lock

This puzzle was a fun mix of simple ideas and clever twists. The yellow group was about basic ways humans get food, which made it easy once you saw it. The green group needed a bit of knowledge about sports teams from Detroit. Words like Lion and Tiger helped point in the right direction.

The blue group was about parts of a voting booth, which felt very real-world and easy to picture. The purple group was the trickiest, as all items are connected by “bolts,” but in very different ways. For example, lightning has bolts, and Frankenstein’s Monster is often shown with bolts in the neck.

Overall, this was a balanced puzzle, some parts were easy, while others needed deeper thinking.