Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (March 26): Puzzle #1018 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (March 26): Puzzle #1018 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections March 26 puzzle mixed food methods, sports teams, voting booths, and bolt clues. Check hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its Thursday, March 26 challenge, and it brought a mix of logic and clever thinking. Players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. While some connections felt obvious, others needed a second look. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes daily and keeps players coming back for that small but satisfying brain workout. If today’s puzzle felt tricky, don’t worry, we’ve got all the hints and the full solution right here.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a simple-looking word game that can quickly become tricky. You get 16 words, and your goal is to group them into four sets of four. Each group shares one common idea.

But here’s the catch, many words seem like they belong together when they actually don’t. These are called red herrings, and they are meant to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four chances to make mistakes. If you get four wrong, the game ends and shows the answers.

Each group is also color-coded based on difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the link is about meaning. Sometimes it’s about sound. And sometimes it’s about a shared feature. That’s what makes the game fun and a little tricky every day.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 26)

Here are today’s hints to guide you:

  • Yellow: Ancient and essential skills.
  • Green: All rooted in the same place.
  • Blue: Features seen while using your voice.
  • Purple: Connected by one shared feature, but not always in the same way.

Extra hints:

  • Think about what each item has, not just what it is.
  • Every group has at least one word with the letter “R.”

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Fishing
  • Green: Piston
  • Blue: Curtain
  • Purple: Lightning

If you’re ready for the final answers, here they are.

Full Solution for March 26:

  • Yellow (Food Procurement Methods): Agriculture, Fishing, Gathering, Hunting
  • Green (Member of a Detroit Sports Team): Lion, Piston, Red Wing, Tiger
  • Blue (Features of a Classic Voting Booth): Ballot, Booth, Curtain, Lever
  • Purple (They Have Bolts): Frankenstein's Monster, Hardware Store, Lightning, Lock

This puzzle was a fun mix of simple ideas and clever twists. The yellow group was about basic ways humans get food, which made it easy once you saw it. The green group needed a bit of knowledge about sports teams from Detroit. Words like Lion and Tiger helped point in the right direction.

The blue group was about parts of a voting booth, which felt very real-world and easy to picture. The purple group was the trickiest, as all items are connected by “bolts,” but in very different ways. For example, lightning has bolts, and Frankenstein’s Monster is often shown with bolts in the neck.

Overall, this was a balanced puzzle, some parts were easy, while others needed deeper thinking.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you play Connections?

The goal is to group 16 words into four sets of four, with each set sharing a common idea. Be careful of red herrings designed to confuse you.

What happens if I make too many mistakes in Connections?

You have four chances to make mistakes. If you exceed this limit, the game ends and reveals the answers.

How are the groups categorized in Connections?

Each group is color-coded by difficulty: Yellow for easiest, Green for easy, Blue for medium, and Purple for the hardest.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Mar 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (March 26): Puzzle #1018 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (March 26): Puzzle #1018 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (March 26): Puzzle #1741 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (March 26): Puzzle #1741 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 26): Here's How To Get Skins, Loot, & Bundles, For Free
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 26): Here's How To Get Skins, Loot, & Bundles, For Free
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (March 25): Puzzle #1015 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (March 25): Puzzle #1015 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

War Alert: US Prepares Ground Operation Against Iran, Tehran Threatens to Block Bab-el-Mandeb Strait
War Update: Israel Strikes Iran’s Qazvin, War Enters Day 27 Amid Rising Tensions
Breaking News: Hezbollah Attacks Tel Aviv, US Base Hit in Iraq as War Enters Day 27
Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks
Breaking: Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran Amid War, Tehran Rejects Peace Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | West Bengal 2026: Cracks In Mamata’s Minority Fortress?
Opinion
Embed widget