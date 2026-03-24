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HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (March 24): Puzzle #1016 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (March 24): Puzzle #1016 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections March 24 puzzle mixed wedding items, trucks, and tricky word sounds. See today’s hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its Tuesday, March 24 puzzle, and it was a clever mix of simple words and tricky meanings. Players had to group 16 words into four hidden sets, but this time, pronunciation played a big role. While some groups were easy to spot, others needed careful thinking. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps players coming back for more. If today’s puzzle felt confusing, here’s a full and simple breakdown with hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where you are given 16 words. Your job is to sort them into four groups of four based on a shared idea.

At first, it may feel easy. But many words are placed to confuse you. Some words may look like they belong together but actually don’t.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all go before the word “Figure.”

You only get four mistakes. If you make four wrong guesses, the game ends and shows the correct answers.

Each group also has a difficulty level:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Some groups are based on meaning, some on usage, and sometimes even on how the words sound. That’s what makes Connections fun and tricky at the same time.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 24)

Here are the hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow hint: Villain behavior.
  • Green hint: Items found at a ceremony of love.
  • Blue hint: Same vehicle, different jobs.
  • Purple hint: Listen closely.

Extra hints:

  • Pronunciation is very important in one group.
  • Every group has at least one word with the letter “I.”

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Low
  • Green: Vow
  • Blue: Tow
  • Purple: Sow

If you’re ready for the full answer, here it is.

Full Solution for March 24:

  • Yellow (Despicable): Base, Low, Mean, Vile
  • Green (Features of a Wedding): Cake, Kiss, Ring, Vow
  • Blue (Kinds of Trucks): Dump, Fire, Food, Tow
  • Purple (Heteronyms): Bow, Row, Sow, Wind

This puzzle had a nice balance of easy and tricky ideas. The yellow group was about bad or rude behavior, with words like “mean” and “vile.” The green group was simple and about weddings, with clear words like “ring” and “cake.”

The blue group connected different types of trucks, like fire truck and tow truck. That one clicked once you saw the pattern.

The purple group was the hardest. It used heteronyms, which are words that are spelled the same but sound different and have different meanings. For example, “bow” can mean bending forward or a ribbon. “Wind” can mean air or twisting something. This group needed you to listen carefully in your head.

Overall, today’s puzzle was fun, a little tricky, and a great test of both meaning and sound.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the NYT Connections game?

Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times where you group 16 words into four sets of four based on a shared idea.

What are the difficulty levels in Connections?

The groups are categorized by difficulty: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

What makes the purple group in the March 24th puzzle tricky?

The purple group used heteronyms, which are words spelled the same but pronounced differently with different meanings, requiring careful attention to sound.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
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Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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