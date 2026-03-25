NYT Connections Answers (March 25): Puzzle #1015 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

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NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back with its Wednesday, March 25 challenge, and this one was a bit tricky. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, but the connections were not very obvious this time. Some words looked like they could fit in many groups, which made things confusing.

Like always, Connections resets every day and keeps players hooked with its mix of logic and wordplay. If today’s puzzle felt hard, don’t worry, we’ve broken it down for you with simple hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a fun word game where you get 16 words. Your goal is to put them into four groups of four words each. Every group has a common link or theme.

It sounds easy, but it’s not. Many words are there to trick you. They may look similar or feel connected, but only one grouping is correct.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You can only make four mistakes. After the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and shows you the answer.

Each group also has a difficulty level shown by colours:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the connection is about meaning, sometimes about sound, and sometimes about small changes in words. That’s what makes Connections fun and challenging.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 25)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow hint: Make unclear.

Green hint: Glossy reads.

Blue hint: Ways to settle up.

Purple hint: Question the last letter of these words.

Extra hints:

One group has a very small but important change.

Every group except green has at least one word with the letter “C.”

One word from each group:

Yellow: Blur

Green: People

Blue: Cash

Purple: Gallop

Now here is the full solution.

Full Solution for March 25:

Yellow (Obfuscate): Blur, Cloud, Muddy, Obscure

Green (Magazines): Fortune, People, Spin, Time

Blue (Payment Methods): Cash, Charge, Check, Wire

Purple (Units of Volume With the Last Letter Changed): Cur, Gallop, Ping, Quark

This puzzle was a bit harder than usual. The yellow group was about making things unclear, which was simple once you saw it. The green group was about magazines, which many players could spot quickly if they read them often.

The blue group was all about ways to pay, like cash or check, which felt quite straightforward. But the purple group was the trickiest. It involved small changes to units of volume, which is not something everyone notices quickly. Words like “quark” and “ping” made it even more confusing.

Overall, this was a challenging but fun midweek puzzle that tested both your thinking and your attention to detail.