NYT Connections Answers (March 16): Puzzle #1008 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, released its Monday, March 16 puzzle, and it brought a fun mix of sound, spelling, and sneaky wordplay. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and while a few links were easy to spot, others needed a second look. That is what makes Connections so addictive.

Like Wordle, it resets every day and keeps puzzle fans coming back for more. If today’s game had you stuck between a few possible groups, here is a simple breakdown with all the hints and the full answer.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle from The New York Times where you get 16 words and need to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares one common theme.

The hard part is that many words look like they belong together, even when they do not. That is where the game tricks you. Some groups are based on meaning. Others are based on sound, spelling, or the way a word is used.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” because they all come before the word “Figure.”

You can make only four mistakes. After the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers are shown.

Each group also has a colour to show how hard it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

That simple setup is what makes Connections fun. It looks easy, but the tricky words can throw you off very fast.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 16)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: Non-human clubs.

Green hint: They really drag on.

Blue hint: Think of things you see but cannot hear.

Purple hint: Say them out loud.

Extra hints:

Sound can matter more than spelling.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter “I.”

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Pride

Green: Glacier

Blue: Wrath

Purple: Envy

If you still need the answer, here is the full solution for today’s puzzle.

Full Solution for March 16:

Yellow (Animal Group Names): Gaggle, Pack, Pod, Pride

Green (Things Associated With Being Slow): Glacier, Molasses, Sloth, Traffic

Blue (Silent 'W'): Cartwright, Two, Wrath, Wrestle

Purple (Words That Sound Like State Abbreviations): Any, Emmy, Envy, Okay

Today’s puzzle had a little bit of everything. The yellow group was one of the easiest because animal group names like “pack” and “pride” are fairly common. The green set was also clear once you noticed the theme of slowness. Words like “glacier,” “molasses,” and “traffic” all match that feeling of moving very slowly.

The blue group was trickier because it was based on spelling. In words like “two” and “wrestle,” the “w” is there on the page but not heard when you say the word. The purple group was the most playful. These words sound like U.S. state short forms when spoken out loud, which made it more about sound than meaning.

This was the kind of Connections puzzle that could easily pull you in the wrong direction if you focused only on spelling. But once one group clicked, the rest started to make much more sense.