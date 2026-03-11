NYT Connections Answers (March 11): Puzzle #1003 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

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NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, rolled out its Wednesday, March 11 puzzle, and it once again tested players’ ability to think carefully about words. The challenge looked simple at first: sort 16 words into four hidden groups. But as regular players know, the puzzle often hides clever tricks that make the task harder than it seems.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has quickly become a favourite among puzzle fans. The game rewards sharp observation and creative thinking. Some players solve it in minutes, while others spend a long time trying different word groups. If today’s puzzle left you stuck or second-guessing your choices, here’s a clear breakdown of the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times where players must sort 16 words into four groups of four. Each group shares a common theme or idea.

At first glance, many words appear to belong together, but the puzzle is filled with misleading options meant to trick players. That is what makes the game both fun and challenging.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which commonly appear before the word “Figure.”

Players are allowed only four mistakes. If you make four wrong guesses, the game ends, and the correct answers are revealed.

Each group also comes with a colour that shows its difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups rely on meanings, while others depend on word sounds or hidden patterns. Because of this mix, players often need to look at the puzzle from more than one angle before the correct connections appear.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 11)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: Hands can be quicker than eyes.

Green hint: A little polish goes a long way!

Blue hint: They point in more directions than one.

Purple hint: Can you hear it?

Extra hints:

Every group has at least one word containing the letter “E.”

Listen carefully for links that depend on sound as well as meaning.

One word from each group for a little more help:

Yellow: Pinch

Green: Dress

Blue: Pine

Purple: Oui

If you’re ready for the full solution, here it is.

Full Solution for March 11:

Yellow (Steal): Lift, Palm, Pinch, Pocket

Green (Make Nicer With “Up”): Dress, Jazz, Spiff, Spruce

Blue (Kinds of Cones): Ice Cream, Pine, Snow, Traffic

Purple (Pronoun Homophones): Hee, Mi, Oui, Yew

Today’s puzzle mixed word meanings with sound clues. The yellow group focused on slang terms that mean to steal something. Words like “palm,” “lift,” and “pocket” all describe sneaky ways of taking something.

The green group was about phrases that become nicer when paired with the word “up,” like “dress up” or “jazz up.” The blue group connected different kinds of cones, including ice cream cones and traffic cones.

The purple group was the trickiest. It used homophones, words that sound like pronouns such as “he,” “me,” “we,” and “you.” Words like “hee,” “mi,” “oui,” and “yew” sound similar even though they are spelt differently.

This clever mix of sound and meaning made the March 11 Connections puzzle both fun and a little sneaky for many players.