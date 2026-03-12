NYT Connections Answers (March 12): Puzzle #1004 Blew You Brain Out? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, returned with its Thursday, March 12 challenge, and it gave players a mix of clever word links and tricky distractions. As usual, the puzzle asked players to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. While some of the connections felt obvious once spotted, others required a bit more thinking.

Connections resets every day, much like Wordle, and puzzle fans enjoy the daily challenge of spotting patterns and themes among the words. If today’s grid had you stuck for a while, here’s a simple breakdown of the hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle from The New York Times where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares a common theme.

At first, some words may look like they belong together, but the game often includes red herrings to confuse players. That’s why careful thinking is important.

For example, the words “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which commonly come before the word “Figure.”

Players can make only four mistakes. If a fourth wrong guess happens, the puzzle ends, and the correct answers are shown.

Each group also has a colour that shows how difficult it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the connection is about meaning, sometimes about how the word is used, and sometimes it is about something more creative. That mix is what makes Connections interesting every day.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 12)

Here are today’s hints to help guide you:

Yellow hint: Time, terrain, and play all have this thing in common.

Green hint: These things never tire of repeating themselves.

Blue hint: The equipment is the star of the show here.

Purple hint: Feathers can appear in unusual places.

Extra hints:

Look beyond the obvious for what ties them together.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter “I.”

One word from each group for an extra push:

Yellow: Hourglass

Green: Metronome

Blue: Reformer

Purple: Cuckoo Clock

If you’re ready for the full solution, here it is.

Full Solution for March 12:

Yellow (Places to Find Sand): Bunker, Desert, Hourglass, Sandbox

Green (Things That Move Back and Forth): Metronome, Pendulum, Swing, Windshield Wiper

Blue (Apparatus-Based Exercise Classes): Barre, Reformer, Spin, Step

Purple (Featuring Birds): Cuckoo Clock, Froot Loops, Mexican Flag, Weather Vane

Today’s puzzle had some clever themes. The yellow group focused on places where sand can be found, from a desert to a sandbox. The green group included objects that move back and forth again and again, like a pendulum or windshield wiper.

The blue group centred on fitness classes where special equipment is used, such as spin bikes or reformer machines. Finally, the purple group connected things that feature birds, from the famous cuckoo clock to the rooster on Mexico’s flag-inspired cereal mascot.

Some players found the green group tricky because the motion theme was not obvious right away. Meanwhile, the purple group surprised many with its unusual bird connection. Overall, it was a fun puzzle that mixed everyday objects, fitness, and a bit of creative thinking.