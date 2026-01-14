NYT Connections Answers (January 14): Puzzle #947 Got You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, is back with a fresh challenge for Wednesday, January 14. As always, players are given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. It sounds simple, but the game loves to trick you with words that look like they belong together. This puzzle leans on word meaning, clever phrasing, and a bit of imagination. Some links feel clear right away, while others only make sense after you stare at the board for a while.

If today’s grid felt confusing, you’re not alone. Below is everything you need to understand today’s puzzle, from how the game works to the full answers.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game by the New York Times. You are shown 16 words. Your job is to divide them into four groups of four words each. Every group has one common theme.

For example, words like Hook, Nana, Peter, and Wendy all belong to Peter Pan. Another example is Action, Ballpark, Go, and Stick, which all come before the word Figure.

Each word fits in only one group. The tricky part is that some words seem to belong in more than one place. These are red herrings, added to confuse you.

You get only four wrong attempts. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and all answers are shown.

Every group has a colour based on difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

It’s a short game, but it really makes you think.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 14)

Here are today’s Connections hints:

Yellow: It won’t fall down, it is […]

Green: Think of a person who wants to make a purchase.

Blue: Focus on the first half.

Purple: Add the opposite of “noise”.

Extra hints:

“Client” and “Partner” are in different groups.

None of today’s words is meant to be used as a verb.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Secure

Green: Account

Blue: Rainmaker

Purple: Partner

Today’s group themes are:

Yellow: Fixed

Green: Receiver Of Goods Or Services

Blue: Starting With Weather Conditions

Purple: Silent ___

Full Solution for Wednesday, January 14:

Yellow (Fixed): Fast, Firm, Secure, Tight

Green (Receiver Of Goods Or Services): Account, Client, Consumer, User

Blue (Starting With Weather Conditions): Frosty, Mistletoe, Rainmaker, Snowman

Purple (Silent ___): Auction, Movie, Partner, Treatment

This puzzle played with ideas of stability, buyers, weather words, and quiet phrases. Some links felt simple, while others needed a second look. That mix is what makes Connections so fun and so tricky.