NYT Connections Answers (January 14): Puzzle #947 Got You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

The objective is to sort 16 given words into four groups of four words each, with each group sharing a common theme.
NYT Connections for January 14 mixes fixed words, buyers, weather starts, and silent phrases. Get hints and the full solution here.
NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, is back with a fresh challenge for Wednesday, January 14. As always, players are given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. It sounds simple, but the game loves to trick you with words that look like they belong together. This puzzle leans on word meaning, clever phrasing, and a bit of imagination. Some links feel clear right away, while others only make sense after you stare at the board for a while.
If today’s grid felt confusing, you’re not alone. Below is everything you need to understand today’s puzzle, from how the game works to the full answers.
What Is Connections & How Do You Play?
Connections is a daily word game by the New York Times. You are shown 16 words. Your job is to divide them into four groups of four words each. Every group has one common theme.
For example, words like Hook, Nana, Peter, and Wendy all belong to Peter Pan. Another example is Action, Ballpark, Go, and Stick, which all come before the word Figure.
Each word fits in only one group. The tricky part is that some words seem to belong in more than one place. These are red herrings, added to confuse you.
You get only four wrong attempts. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and all answers are shown.
Every group has a colour based on difficulty:
- Yellow (easiest)
- Green (easy)
- Blue (medium)
- Purple (hardest)
It’s a short game, but it really makes you think.
Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 14)
Here are today’s Connections hints:
- Yellow: It won’t fall down, it is […]
- Green: Think of a person who wants to make a purchase.
- Blue: Focus on the first half.
- Purple: Add the opposite of “noise”.
Extra hints:
- “Client” and “Partner” are in different groups.
- None of today’s words is meant to be used as a verb.
One word from each group:
- Yellow: Secure
- Green: Account
- Blue: Rainmaker
- Purple: Partner
Today’s group themes are:
- Yellow: Fixed
- Green: Receiver Of Goods Or Services
- Blue: Starting With Weather Conditions
- Purple: Silent ___
Full Solution for Wednesday, January 14:
- Yellow (Fixed): Fast, Firm, Secure, Tight
- Green (Receiver Of Goods Or Services): Account, Client, Consumer, User
- Blue (Starting With Weather Conditions): Frosty, Mistletoe, Rainmaker, Snowman
- Purple (Silent ___): Auction, Movie, Partner, Treatment
This puzzle played with ideas of stability, buyers, weather words, and quiet phrases. Some links felt simple, while others needed a second look. That mix is what makes Connections so fun and so tricky.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the objective of the NYT Connections game?
How many incorrect attempts can a player make in Connections?
Players have a maximum of four wrong attempts. Exceeding this limit ends the game and reveals all answers.
What do the colors of the groups in Connections represent?
The colors indicate the difficulty level of the groups: Yellow is the easiest, followed by Green, Blue, and Purple as the hardest.