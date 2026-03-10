NYT Connections Answers (March 10): Stuck At Puzzle #1002? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, returned with its Tuesday, March 10 challenge, and it had a nice mix of easy clues and sneaky tricks. Players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. At first glance, some words looked like they belonged together, but the puzzle quickly proved that things were not so simple.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps puzzle fans coming back for another round of brain exercise. If today’s grid had you thinking too hard, here’s a clear look at the hints and the final solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you see 16 words at once. Your goal is to group them into four sets of four words. Each set shares a common theme.

It may sound easy, but many words are placed there to confuse you. Some words can seem to fit more than one theme. That’s why players need to look carefully before picking a group.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which are words that can come before “Figure.”

You can make only four mistakes before the puzzle ends. On the fourth wrong guess, the answers are revealed automatically.

Each group also has a colour to show how difficult it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups rely on word meaning, while others depend on sound, phrases, or hidden patterns. That mix is what makes Connections both fun and tricky.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 10)

Here are the hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: Methods that add a bit of colour.

Green hint: Heard on Christmas Day, perhaps.

Blue hint: Might be seen on envelopes or license plates.

Purple hint: Ouch.

Extra hints:

One category works better if you think of the words as verbs.

Not all the words are written in their full form.

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Roast

Green: Gram

Blue: Penn

Purple: Box

If you’re ready to check the answers, here is the full breakdown.

Full Solution for March 10:

Yellow (Cook With Dry Heat): Brown, Roast, Sear, Toast

Green (Familial Nicknames): Cuz, Gram, Pop, Unc

Blue (US State Abbreviations): Mass, Miss, Penn, Wash

Purple (Punch): Box, Duke, Slug, Sock

Today’s puzzle had a nice balance. The yellow group focused on cooking methods that use dry heat, like roasting or searing. The green group included short family nicknames like “Gram” and “Pop.”

The blue group was about U.S. state abbreviations, which you might see on letters or license plates. Words like “Penn” and “Wash” stood out once that idea clicked. The purple group was about punches or hits, with words like “slug” and “sock.”

Once the yellow and purple groups became clear, the rest of the puzzle started to fall into place. Even the usually tricky purple group felt easier today compared to other days.