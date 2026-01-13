Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (January 13): Puzzle #946 Bamboozled You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (January 13): Puzzle #946 Bamboozled You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections January 13 puzzle mixed gifts, crowd moves, Monopoly style, and foot wordplay. See hints and today’s full solution.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain game, Connections, is back with its Tuesday, January 13 puzzle, and it’s another clever mix of fun and confusion. Players once again face 16 words and must sort them into four hidden groups. It sounds easy, but a few tricky words can quickly throw you off. 

Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps fans coming back for more. If today’s board felt tough, don’t worry. Here’s everything you need, from hints to the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where you group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares a hidden theme. The hard part is that many words look like they belong in more than one group.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are shown. Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

That’s what makes Connections fun. It’s quick, but it really tests your thinking.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 13)

Here are today’s Connections hints:

  • Yellow: They may be part of a gift.
  • Green: When you’re trying to pass through a crowd…
  • Blue: Think of a well-dressed gentleman.
  • Purple: Subtract something.

Extra hints:

  • Every group except green has a four-letter word.
  • One theme is made of verbs only.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Gift Wrap
  • Green: Shoulder
  • Blue: Top Hat
  • Purple: Parch

Connections Groups for Today:

  • Yellow: Present Go-withs
  • Green: Jostle
  • Blue: Accessories For Mr Monopoly
  • Purple: Parts Of The Foot Plus Starting Letter

Full Answer for Tuesday, January 13:

  • Yellow (Present Go-withs): Bow, Card, Gift Wrap, Ribbon
  • Green (Jostle): Elbow, Press, Shoulder, Shove
  • Blue (Accessories For Mr Monopoly): Bowtie, Cane, Moneybag, Top Hat
  • Purple (Parts Of The Foot Plus Starting Letter): Otoe, Parch, Rankle, Wheel

Today’s puzzle had a nice balance. The gift items were easy to spot. The jostle group made sense once you imagined pushing through a crowd. 

The Monopoly theme was fun for fans of the game. The purple group was the trickiest, using foot parts with an extra starting letter. A smart and satisfying puzzle overall.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times where players group 16 words into four sets of four based on a hidden theme.

How do you play Connections?

You group 16 words into four sets of four. The game ends if you make four mistakes, revealing the answers and their difficulty colors.

What do the colors represent in Connections?

The colors indicate the difficulty of each group. Yellow is easiest, followed by Green, Blue, and finally Purple, which is the hardest.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
World
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Maharashtra
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget