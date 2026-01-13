Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times where players group 16 words into four sets of four based on a hidden theme.
NYT Connections Answers (January 13): Puzzle #946 Bamboozled You? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections January 13 puzzle mixed gifts, crowd moves, Monopoly style, and foot wordplay. See hints and today’s full solution.
NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain game, Connections, is back with its Tuesday, January 13 puzzle, and it’s another clever mix of fun and confusion. Players once again face 16 words and must sort them into four hidden groups. It sounds easy, but a few tricky words can quickly throw you off.
Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps fans coming back for more. If today’s board felt tough, don’t worry. Here’s everything you need, from hints to the full solution.
What Is Connections & How Do You Play?
Connections is a word game where you group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares a hidden theme. The hard part is that many words look like they belong in more than one group.
For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”
You only get four wrong tries. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are shown. Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is:
- Yellow (easiest)
- Green (easy)
- Blue (medium)
- Purple (hardest)
That’s what makes Connections fun. It’s quick, but it really tests your thinking.
Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 13)
Here are today’s Connections hints:
- Yellow: They may be part of a gift.
- Green: When you’re trying to pass through a crowd…
- Blue: Think of a well-dressed gentleman.
- Purple: Subtract something.
Extra hints:
- Every group except green has a four-letter word.
- One theme is made of verbs only.
One word from each group:
- Yellow: Gift Wrap
- Green: Shoulder
- Blue: Top Hat
- Purple: Parch
Connections Groups for Today:
- Yellow: Present Go-withs
- Green: Jostle
- Blue: Accessories For Mr Monopoly
- Purple: Parts Of The Foot Plus Starting Letter
Full Answer for Tuesday, January 13:
- Yellow (Present Go-withs): Bow, Card, Gift Wrap, Ribbon
- Green (Jostle): Elbow, Press, Shoulder, Shove
- Blue (Accessories For Mr Monopoly): Bowtie, Cane, Moneybag, Top Hat
- Purple (Parts Of The Foot Plus Starting Letter): Otoe, Parch, Rankle, Wheel
Today’s puzzle had a nice balance. The gift items were easy to spot. The jostle group made sense once you imagined pushing through a crowd.
The Monopoly theme was fun for fans of the game. The purple group was the trickiest, using foot parts with an extra starting letter. A smart and satisfying puzzle overall.
