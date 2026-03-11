Wordle Answer Today (March 11): Puzzle #1726 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Wednesday, March 11, to another fun word puzzle that had people thinking hard. The five-letter guessing game is played by millions of people every day. Some players try to solve the puzzle in the fewest guesses, while others just want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle puzzle had a playful hint that many fans of a famous comedy character quickly noticed. The clues helped many players move closer to the answer. But if you are still stuck, don’t worry. The answer and its meaning are explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like a very easy word game, but it needs smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the game gives clues using different colours:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Players use these clues to remove wrong letters and get closer to the right word. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive for people around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 11 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had for today’s puzzle:

Mr Bean’s best friend.

The word begins with T.

It ends with Y.

The word has 1 vowel.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “dyers” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints gave players a strong push toward the final answer without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (March 11)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: TEDDY.

“Teddy” is a word with two different meanings. The first one is something most people know very well, a soft and cuddly teddy bear. Even though the word usually means stuffed bears, many people also use it for other stuffed animals.

The word also has another meaning. “Teddy” can describe a piece of fancy women’s clothing, usually a soft one-piece undergarment. Because of these two meanings, the word can be used in very different situations.

If you guessed today’s word correctly, well done! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow will bring a new puzzle and another chance to keep your Wordle streak alive.