NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, is back with its Monday, January 12 challenge, and it’s another brain workout. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. It looks easy when you first open the grid, but the mix of simple and strange words makes it tricky. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for people who enjoy thinking, guessing, and spotting patterns.

Today’s board had words that felt totally different from each other. Some looked like they belonged in a house. Others felt like school levels. A few sounded serious, like deals or promises. And then some words just felt odd. If you got stuck today, you’re not alone. Here is everything you need, from hints to the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where you group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set has a hidden theme. Every word belongs to only one group. The hard part is that many words seem like they could fit in more than one place.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You get only four wrong tries. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers appear. Each group also has a colour based on difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The puzzle may look simple, but the red herrings can easily fool you.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 12)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: As seen inside a house.

Green: Think of "levels".

Blue: They’re similar to a contract.

Purple: See any coins?

Extra hints:

"Footstool" and "Handshake" are in different groups.

Every theme except green contains a word starting with a "C".

One word from each group:

Yellow: Footstool

Green: Expert

Blue: Understanding

Purple: Headquarters

Today’s Connections groups are:

Yellow: Living Room Furniture

Green: Experience Levels

Blue: Promise

Purple: Ending in the US Coins

Full Solution for Monday, January 12:

Yellow (Living Room Furniture): Armchair, Bookcase, Console, Footstool

Green (Experience Levels): Expert, Intermediate, Novice, Proficient

Blue (Promise): Agreement, Compact, Handshake, Understanding

Purple (Ending In US Coins): Ceftazidime, Headquarter, Moneypenny, Pumpernickel

This puzzle felt calm at first, but the purple group was a real curveball. The living room items were easy to spot. The experience levels also made sense once you saw “Expert” and “Novice.” The promise group worked well with words like “Agreement” and “Handshake.”

But the last group needed careful reading to notice how each word ends with the name of a U.S. coin. A smart and sneaky puzzle for a Monday.