NYT Connections Answers (January 12): Puzzle #945 Made You Scratch Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (January 12): Puzzle #945 Made You Scratch Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections January 12 mixes furniture, skill levels, promises, and hidden coin endings. See today’s hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, is back with its Monday, January 12 challenge, and it’s another brain workout. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. It looks easy when you first open the grid, but the mix of simple and strange words makes it tricky. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for people who enjoy thinking, guessing, and spotting patterns.

Today’s board had words that felt totally different from each other. Some looked like they belonged in a house. Others felt like school levels. A few sounded serious, like deals or promises. And then some words just felt odd. If you got stuck today, you’re not alone. Here is everything you need, from hints to the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where you group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set has a hidden theme. Every word belongs to only one group. The hard part is that many words seem like they could fit in more than one place.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You get only four wrong tries. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers appear. Each group also has a colour based on difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The puzzle may look simple, but the red herrings can easily fool you.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 12)

Here are today’s hints:

  • Yellow: As seen inside a house.
  • Green: Think of "levels".
  • Blue: They’re similar to a contract.
  • Purple: See any coins?

Extra hints:

  • "Footstool" and "Handshake" are in different groups.
  • Every theme except green contains a word starting with a "C".

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Footstool
  • Green: Expert
  • Blue: Understanding
  • Purple: Headquarters

Today’s Connections groups are:

  • Yellow: Living Room Furniture
  • Green: Experience Levels
  • Blue: Promise
  • Purple: Ending in the US Coins

Full Solution for Monday, January 12:

  • Yellow (Living Room Furniture): Armchair, Bookcase, Console, Footstool
  • Green (Experience Levels): Expert, Intermediate, Novice, Proficient
  • Blue (Promise): Agreement, Compact, Handshake, Understanding
  • Purple (Ending In US Coins): Ceftazidime, Headquarter, Moneypenny, Pumpernickel

This puzzle felt calm at first, but the purple group was a real curveball. The living room items were easy to spot. The experience levels also made sense once you saw “Expert” and “Novice.” The promise group worked well with words like “Agreement” and “Handshake.” 

But the last group needed careful reading to notice how each word ends with the name of a U.S. coin. A smart and sneaky puzzle for a Monday.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle where players sort 16 words into four groups of four, each with a hidden theme. It resets every day and offers a brain workout by spotting patterns.

How do you play Connections?

You group 16 words into four sets of four, with each set having a hidden theme. Every word belongs to only one group, and you have only four wrong tries before the game ends.

What do the colors in Connections represent?

Each group has a color based on difficulty: Yellow is the easiest, followed by Green, Blue, and Purple, which is the hardest.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
'We're Ready To Talk, But…': Iran's Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel As Protest Death Toll Crosses 500
