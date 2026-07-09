NYT Connections Answers (July 9): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1123? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections is a daily puzzle sorting sixteen words.

Players sort sixteen words into four themed categories.

July 9 solutions featured non-alcoholic terms and music publications.

Remaining categories were types of rugs and Pontiac models.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with another fun challenge for Thursday, July 9. Today’s puzzle asked players to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a common theme. Some groups were easy to find, while others needed a bit more thinking.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a favourite for players who enjoy solving word puzzles. If today’s puzzle had you stuck, here are the official hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle game from The New York Times. Players are given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four. Every group shares one common theme.

The game is not as easy as it looks. Many words seem like they belong together, but only one combination is correct. These tricky words are placed to make you think carefully before making a choice.

For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all come before the word "Figure."

You can make only four wrong guesses. After the fourth mistake, the game ends and the correct answers are shown.

Each group is also marked by a colour to show its difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The puzzle changes every day, giving players a fresh challenge with different themes and word combinations.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (July 9)

Here are today's official hints:

Yellow: Mocktail menu terminology.

Green: Where to read about the latest albums.

Blue: Something soft under your feet.

Purple: Classic car lineups.

Extra hints:

Two groups involve consumer products for different places.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter "S."

One word from each group:

Yellow: NA

Green: Rolling Stone

Blue: Shag

Purple: G6

If you're ready for today's answers, here they are.

Full Solution for July 9:

Yellow (Non-Alcoholic Designators): NA, Spirit-Free, Virgin, Zero-Proof

Green (Music Publications): Billboard, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Spin

Blue (Kinds of Rugs): Persian, Prayer, Shag, Throw

Purple (Pontiac Models): Firebird, G6, Grand Prix, Trans Am

Today's puzzle covered a wide range of topics, making it both fun and challenging. The yellow group focused on words used to describe non-alcoholic drinks. The green group included well-known music magazines and publications.

The blue group was all about different kinds of rugs, while the purple group tested players' knowledge of classic Pontiac car models. It was another clever Connections puzzle that rewarded players who knew a little about many different topics.