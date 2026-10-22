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English NewsGamingGTA 6 Release Time In India: When Can You Play Grand Theft Auto VI?

GTA 6 Release Time In India: When Can You Play Grand Theft Auto VI?

GTA 6 launches on November 19. Check the release time in India, Standard and Ultimate Edition prices, supported gaming platforms.

Written By : Ehtisham Qudrat |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PC release remains unconfirmed; currently console exclusive.

GTA 6 Release Date: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), one of the most anticipated games of the year, is scheduled to launch on November 19, to be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Developed by Rockstar Games, this highly anticiptaed action RPG returns players to a fictionalised, neon-soaked version of Florida called the state of Leonida, featuring the iconic Vice City, a location inspired by Miami. Below is everything you need to know about its release date, launch time, price and platforms.

GTA 6 Release Date: When Will The Game Launch?

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on Thursday, November 19.

As per reports, the game is scheduled to become available in India at 12 AM IST on November 19, with pre-loading set to begin seven days earlier. However, Rockstar Games has not announced a universal launch time for all platforms, so players should check their respective digital storefronts for the latest information.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Map 3x Bigger Than Red Dead Redemption 2: Report Reveals Staggering Scale

GTA 6 Price In India: How Much Will It Cost?

Players who are looking to purchase GTA 6 in India can check the prices listed on the PlayStation Store.

The Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition will cost Rs 7,499.

Pricing and availability on Xbox and through physical retailers may differ, so buyers should check their respective storefronts for the latest availablity before purchasing.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Almost Had Four Protagonists! Report Reveals Surprising Detail

Which Platforms Will Support GTA 6?

GTA 6 will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games has not officially announced a PC release date yet, meaning PC players will have to wait for further details.

After more than a decade since GTA 5 launched, GTA 6 is expected to draw significant interest from gaming fans worldwide. Players can follow Rockstars Games' official website for further announcemnets and updates ahead of the launch.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where is GTA 6 set?

Grand Theft Auto VI is set in a fictionalized version of Florida called Leonida. This includes the iconic Vice City, which is inspired by Miami.

About the author Ehtisham Qudrat

Ehtisham Qudrat is a digital content writer at ABP Live English, covering technology news and creating affiliate content. He has a background in journalism and mass communication, with an interest in digital media and emerging technology.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
GTA GTA 6 GAming News TEchnology News
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