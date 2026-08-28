GTA 6 Almost Had Four Protagonists? Report Reveals Surprising Detail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rockstar initially considered expanding beyond three GTA 5 protagonists.

Discussions included possibly featuring four playable characters in the game.

Developers ultimately chose two protagonists, Jason and Lucia.

GTA 6 Protagonists: Rockstar Games considered taking the multi-protagonist concept of Grand Theft Auto V even further while planning Grand Theft Auto VI. Instead of sticking with the three-character formula introduced in GTA 5, the studio revealed in an exclusive interview with IGN that they discussed the possibility of expanding the cast to four playable characters. Rockstar ultimately finalized a lead-duo and that has shaped the identity of GTA 6, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a couple whose relationship sits at the heart of the story.

Rockstar Considered Going Beyond Three Characters

GTA 5 represented a major shift for the franchise by allowing players to jump between Michael, Franklin and Trevor.

Rockstar Games co-studio head Rob Nelson revealed to IGN that the number of protagonists was a major topic during the game's development, but the team eventually prioritised the connection players could build with its characters.

"As the narrative unfolds, we're quite conscious to try and make sure that players have enough time with each character. After doing GTA 5, we talked about different ideas of – do we do more characters? How do we follow up three characters? Is it four characters now?"

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The idea, however, came with an obvious concern. Adding more protagonists could have meant giving players less time to understand and connect with each individual character.

Why GTA 6 Has Two Main Characters

Rockstar ultimately chose to move in the opposite direction. Rather than expanding its cast, the studio settled on two protagonists whose relationship could become a central part of the player's experience.

"But we worried about diluting the amount of player time with each and therefore player connection with those characters. So we decided to step in this direction of two characters in a relationship." Nelson said.

That philosophy is reflected in Jason and Lucia, who can be played individually while also functioning as a pair within the wider narrative.

The decision means GTA 6 will offer fewer protagonists than its predecessor, but Rockstar appears to be betting that giving Jason and Lucia more attention will make their relationship and individual journeys more meaningful.