Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi leveraged GTA 6 launch for political messaging.

Post compared India's progress between 2013 and 2026.

Highlighted economic growth, infrastructure, and technology milestones.

Aimed to connect with younger audiences via pop culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has found an unusual way to join the global conversation around one of gaming's biggest launches. Borrowing the unmistakable visual style of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), Modi has used the arrival of GTA 6 to showcase India's transformation over the past 13 years, turning a video game launch into a political messaging opportunity.

A post shared on the Prime Minister's official social media accounts draws a comparison between the release of GTA 5 in 2013 and GTA 6 in 2026, highlighting how India has supposedly levelled up during the same period. Accompanied by the caption, "India is playing a whole new game", the post uses the gaming franchise's iconic visual language to present a series of economic, technological and infrastructure milestones.

The move is an unconventional pop-culture reference from an Indian Prime Minister, particularly as gaming has increasingly become a mainstream entertainment phenomenon among younger audiences. Rather than simply congratulating the gaming community on the much-awaited launch, Modi has turned the occasion into a comparison between India's progress under his gGovernment and the years preceding it.

From GTA 5 To GTA 6: How PM Modi Turned Gaming Into A Political Message

India is playing a whole new game! https://t.co/CMkMbK6vII — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2026

The carousel borrows heavily from the visual identity of the GTA franchise. It uses the distinctive Pricedown font, known for its bold, condensed lettering, to recreate the look associated with the popular video game series.

The central idea is simple: GTA 5 arrived in 2013, when the Congress-led UPA government was in power, while GTA 6 arrives in 2026, after more than a decade of BJP-led NDA rule. The post uses this 13-year gap to present what it describes as India's transformation across several sectors.

One of its prominent comparisons is India's economic standing. The country, according to the post, has moved from being part of the so-called 'Fragile 5' economies to becoming the world's fastest-growing major economy.

The 'Fragile 5' label was introduced by a Morgan Stanley analyst in August 2013. It referred to India, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey, economies considered vulnerable because of their dependence on foreign capital inflows and exposure to changes in global financial conditions.

The post also highlights the reduction in poverty over the past decade, using the comparison to take a political swipe at the previous UPA administration.

Solar Power, Startups And Internet Prices: India's Other Level-Ups

Beyond the political messaging, the carousel lists several developments across infrastructure, technology and energy.

Among the achievements highlighted are the completion of the sanitation mission, a substantial expansion in India's solar power capacity and improvements in household electrification.

The country's growing space technology ecosystem also gets a mention, with the post pointing to 440 registered space technology startups. The figure is presented as an indicator of India's expanding ambitions in the commercial space sector.

For the gaming community, however, one of the more interesting comparisons concerns internet costs. The post claims that the price of high-speed internet has fallen from Rs 308 per GB to Rs 7.51 per GB, highlighting how much more accessible data connectivity has become.

Other milestones featured include India's emergence as a leading defence exporter and the Government's claim of progress towards making the country free of Naxalism.

Taken together, the comparisons attempt to position 2013 and 2026 as two very different chapters in India's economic and technological journey.

The post is part of the Prime Minister's broader use of popular culture and social media trends to connect with younger audiences. This time, instead of a conventional political graphic or development-focused message, the Government chose to ride the hype surrounding one of the world's most anticipated video game releases.

GTA 6 Launch: A Gaming Event More Than A Decade In The Making

The timing of the post is significant, given the enormous anticipation surrounding GTA 6. The latest instalment arrives 13 years after GTA 5, which was released in 2013 and went on to become one of the most successful entertainment products in history.

The new game is also among the most expensive video game projects ever undertaken, with development costs estimated to have crossed $1 billion.

According to digital intelligence company Sensor Tower, GTA 6 has already generated approximately $1.1 billion in pre-order revenue, making it the biggest pre-order launch in history.

With gaming now commanding an enormous global audience, Modi's GTA-inspired post offers a rather different take on how political communication can tap into entertainment trends. Whether players agree with the comparison or not, the Prime Minister has certainly managed to bring India's political messaging into the conversation around one of gaming's biggest releases.