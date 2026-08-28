GTA 6 Map 3x Bigger Than Red Dead Redemption 2: Report Reveals Staggering Scale

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 map is reportedly three times larger than RDR2.

Game boasts over 600,000 animations, surpassing previous titles.

These figures reveal Rockstar's ambitious scale for GTA 6.

GTA 6 Map Size: Rockstar Games has offered another glimpse into the sheer scale of Grand Theft Auto VI, and the latest details could give fans a better idea of just how ambitious the upcoming open-world game is. According to a report by The New York Times, Rockstar has significantly expanded the playable world compared with Red Dead Redemption 2, while also dramatically increasing the number of animations powering its characters and environments.

The figures suggest GTA 6 is being built on a scale that goes well beyond Rockstar's previous releases, although the exact boundaries of the map and how its size compares in practical terms will only become clearer once players get their hands on the game.

GTA 6 Map Reportedly 3x Bigger Than RDR2

The biggest revelation concerns the game's map. According to The New York Times report, Rockstar said the overall map in GTA 6 is three times the size of the playable area in Red Dead Redemption 2.

“The overall map, the studio said, is three times as large as the playable area of its previous game, Red Dead Redemption 2.”

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That comparison is particularly striking given the enormous world Rockstar created for its 2018 western.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is already known for its vast environments, numerous settlements and highly detailed wilderness, making the reported scale of GTA 6 an eye-catching development.

However, the comparison refers specifically to the playable area, and the practical experience of exploring GTA 6 will depend on how Rockstar has structured its world.

GTA 6 Will Have Over 6,00,000 Animations

The game's scale isn't limited to geography. The same report claims GTA 6 contains well over 6,00,000 animations, another figure that highlights the level of detail Rockstar is pursuing.

For comparison, the report puts GTA 5 at around 55,000 animations, while Red Dead Redemption 2 reached approximately 3,00,000.

If the reported figures are accurate, GTA 6 would represent a substantial jump over both games.

Animations can influence everything from character movement and reactions to interactions with objects and the surrounding world, potentially helping Rockstar create a more responsive and believable environment.

With GTA 6 scheduled for release on November 19, 2026, these latest details offer another indication of the enormous production Rockstar has undertaken for its next blockbuster.