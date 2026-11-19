Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rockstar delivers extraordinarily detailed open-world, exceeding all expectations.

Enhanced mechanics and lively NPCs create an immersive, living world.

Spectacular visuals with stable 30fps performance on base PS5.

Protagonists Jason and Lucia provide strong, personal narrative depth.

GTA 6 Review: Thirteen years. Let that sink in. That's how long it has taken Rockstar Games to bring us the next mainline Grand Theft Auto. Between record-breaking trailers, endless speculation, delays, internet meltdowns and enough fan theories to keep an entire newsroom employed, Grand Theft Auto 6 had a rather ridiculous expectation to live up to. Quite frankly, I wasn't sure any game could.

And yet, here we are. Rockstar has delivered. Not just another GTA, not merely a bigger map or a prettier version of Vice City, but an extraordinarily detailed open-world experience that makes you want to put the controller down for a moment, look around and appreciate just how much work has gone into creating this madness.

Make no mistake, GTA 6 is an absolute spectacle, and more importantly, it feels like Rockstar knows exactly what it has been doing all these years.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Cheat Codes: How To Unlock Infinite Ammo, $250K Money, Zero Fall Damage, More On PS5, Xbox

Not Reinvented The Wheel, But Making It Significantly Better

One of the things I appreciate most about GTA 6 is that Rockstar hasn't thrown away everything that made its previous games special. Instead, it has taken several carefully refined gameplay elements from Red Dead Redemption 2 and brought them into the Grand Theft Auto universe.

The improvements are particularly noticeable in combat and interactions with the world. The Dead Eye-style bullet-time mechanics, or Red Eye shots as I like to think of them, add another dimension to gunfights. They make encounters feel more deliberate and give you greater control over how you approach a situation.

But the real winner is the NPC interaction system.

Remember how Red Dead Redemption 2 made even seemingly insignificant encounters with strangers feel like actual interactions? That philosophy is much more prominent here. The people inhabiting Leonida aren't simply decorative extras waiting for you to drive past them or accidentally run them over. They contribute to the feeling that this is a functioning world, with its own personality, peculiarities and unpredictable moments.

And that is where Rockstar's genius really shines. The game doesn't constantly need to throw missions at you to keep you entertained. Sometimes, just existing in this world is entertainment enough.

30 FPS? You Won't Realise It

Let's talk about the visuals because, bloody hell, Rockstar has outdone itself.

Leonida looks spectacular. From the neon-soaked streets of Vice City to the quieter coastal stretches, the attention to detail is ridiculous. The lighting, reflections, character animations, environmental details and sheer density of the world combine to create something that frequently feels closer to a high-budget cinematic production than a video game.

And here's something worth mentioning: I played the game on a base PlayStation 5.

Yes, the good old standard PS5. No Pro badge, no additional hardware wizardry, no expensive upgrade required. Yet the game looks so good that there were moments when I genuinely had to remind myself that I wasn't playing on a PS5 Pro.

The 30fps presentation deserves particular appreciation. I know, I know. We have reached a point where mentioning 30fps in 2026 is practically an invitation to a social media argument. But credit where it is due: Rockstar has made those 30 frames look exceptionally good. The animations are fluid, the world feels cohesive, and the overall visual presentation is stunning.

My personal playthrough was also remarkably clean. No noticeable glitches, no game-breaking bugs and no major technical interruptions to take me out of the experience. That's a big deal for a game of this scale.

Would I still love a 60fps Performance Mode in a future update? Absolutely. I'm not going to pretend that I wouldn't. Revisiting some of the chapters with a higher frame rate would be a very welcome excuse to jump back into Leonida. Rockstar, if you're listening, consider this my polite request.

Jason And Lucia Make This More Than Just Another GTA Story

Another interesting aspect of GTA 6 is the relationship between its two protagonists, Jason and Lucia.

Rockstar has clearly put considerable effort into making them feel like actual people rather than interchangeable avatars for players to wreak havoc through the city. Their relationship gives the narrative a more personal dimension, while their contrasting personalities bring an interesting dynamic to the proceedings.

Lucia, in particular, is a welcome addition to the franchise. She isn't simply there to tick a representation box. She has her own personality, motivations, attitude and place in this rather dysfunctional world. The chemistry between the two protagonists also gives the story an emotional foundation that makes their journey more engaging.

And that is perhaps one of the more interesting developments for the franchise. GTA has always been about crime, excess, satire, outrageous characters and spectacularly bad decisions. None of that has disappeared. But there's a greater sense of investment in the people at the centre of the chaos.

You might be robbing a bank one moment and spending the next doing something completely mundane. That's the beauty of Rockstar's open-world design. It understands that not every memorable gaming moment needs an explosion, a police chase or someone shouting profanities.

The Biggest Achievement Is That You Don't Always Feel Like Playing A Video Game

The real magic of GTA 6 is how effortlessly it encourages you to get distracted.

You could start playing with the intention of completing a story mission and, several hours later, find yourself doing something completely unrelated. A random interaction turns into an unexpected adventure. A drive becomes an excuse to explore another neighbourhood. Something happening in the distance catches your attention, and suddenly your carefully planned gaming session has gone out of the window.

This is what makes Rockstar's world-building so impressive. It doesn't simply give you a large map and expect you to be entertained. It creates a world that constantly gives you reasons to explore it.

The sheer amount of detail packed into Leonida is staggering, and the combination of environmental storytelling, NPC behaviour and activities makes the experience feel alive.

Of course, the realism and complexity can occasionally get in the way. Controls and interactions can be a little overwhelming, and there will be moments when you accidentally do something entirely different from what you intended. But these are relatively minor frustrations in an experience that offers so much else.

GTA 6 Review (Final Verdict): Rockstar, You Magnificent Maniacs!

There was always going to be a question hanging over GTA 6: could Rockstar possibly deliver something worthy of 13 years of anticipation?

My answer is a resounding yes.

This is Rockstar operating at the very top of its game. The studio has taken the best elements of its previous work, refined them, expanded them and wrapped everything inside one of the most visually impressive and convincingly realised open worlds I've experienced.

The base PS5 performance has been a particularly pleasant surprise, the 30fps presentation looks superb, and my personal playthrough has been virtually free of technical hiccups. Yes, a 60fps Performance Mode would make an already fantastic experience even better, but that's a conversation for another day.

What matters is that GTA 6 feels like an event. It is the sort of game that reminds you why you fell in love with gaming in the first place. Not because it has the biggest explosions or the most expensive graphics, but because it makes you curious about what lies around the next corner.

Thirteen years is an absurd amount of time to wait for a video game. Rockstar has somehow made it feel like time well spent. And in video game world, where we find more duds than diamonds at launch, Rockstar deserves a standing ovation.