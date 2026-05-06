GTA 6 Drops On November 19: Here Is Why Your PC Is Not On The List Yet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 targets November 2026 console release, PC version delayed.

CEO Zelnick confirms console-first strategy for core audience.

Sales expectations are 'terrifyingly high,' aiming for millions.

GTA 6 Update: The wait for GTA 6 is already testing the patience of millions of fans worldwide, with the game set to release on November 19, 2026. But if you are a PC gamer, the wait could stretch even longer. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently sat down for an interview where he shed light on the company's launch approach and what players can expect.

While a PC version was not officially confirmed, the signals are hard to miss. Here is a breakdown of everything Zelnick revealed.

Why Is GTA 6 Launching On Consoles Before PC?

In the interview, Zelnick explained that Rockstar Games has always prioritised consoles for its major releases. The reasoning, according to him, is straightforward: the goal is to serve the "core audience" first, which traditionally lives on console platforms.

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According to Bloomberg, this is far from a new playbook for the studio. Titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and L.A. Noire all launched on consoles before arriving on PC. GTA 6 appears to be following the same path.

Zelnick did not explicitly confirm a PC version during the interview, but his comments strongly point in that direction. Rockstar has historically used the gap between console and PC launches to fine-tune performance and visuals for PC players.

What Did Strauss Zelnick Say About Sales Expectations?

The stakes for GTA 6 are, by any measure, enormous. Zelnick described the expectations as "quite high and terrifying," adding that the creative team has been given unlimited financial resources to chase perfection.

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To put that pressure into numbers, he stated that selling 10 million copies on launch day would be considered disastrous. Analysts have forecasted the game to move past 25 million copies at launch.

Zelnick also noted that some customers are expected to buy the game twice, once on console and again on PC. Additionally, confirming earlier rumours, Sony PlayStation holds a marketing deal with Rockstar, with GTA 6 trailers being showcased on PS5 hardware.

Before You Go News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021