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HomeTechnologyGadgetsHow iPhone 18 Pro's Design Could Make Room For A 5,200 mAh Battery

How iPhone 18 Pro's Design Could Make Room For A 5,200 mAh Battery

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro may come with a thicker body, a bigger battery, and Face ID under the screen. Here's what the latest leaks are pointing to before the official launch.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 May 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 18 Pro models may feature thicker chassis for larger battery.
  • Battery capacity expected to increase slightly to 5,100-5,200mAh.
  • Dynamic Island design may shrink; Face ID sensors might move under display.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to bring a set of design changes when they arrive later this year. While most rumours have focused on the Dynamic Island and rear finish, one particular change is drawing attention for a more practical reason. A thicker chassis is being talked about in leak circles, and the extra room it creates could be put to good use inside the phone. Here is what the latest reports are pointing to.

How iPhone 18 Pro Design Could Make Room For Bigger Battery

The idea behind a thicker body is straightforward: more internal space can mean a larger battery. 

Leaks from Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could move from the 5,088mAh battery found in the iPhone 17 Pro Max to something between 5,100 and 5,200mAh. 


How iPhone 18 Pro's Design Could Make Room For A 5,200 mAh Battery

ALSO READ: Apple's Next CEO John Ternus Plans To Sit On More Cash Before iPhone 18 Pro Drops

That is not a dramatic jump, but it could result in better day-to-day battery life. The expected trade-off is minimal, with reports pointing to a weight increase of just 3g.

What Else Is Coming To The iPhone 18 Pro?

A/B testing is reportedly underway on the Dynamic Island, with one mould keeping the current design and another featuring a smaller cutout, with the Face ID sensor potentially moving under the display. 

At the rear, the rectangular plateau design from the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to carry over, though "minor adjustments to the body materials and design details" are anticipated, according to MacRumors. 

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro CAD Renders Leaked: Apple Changing Display For First Time Since iPhone 14 Pro

These tweaks are believed to be aimed at a more uniform look between the aluminium frame and the glass panel. 

On the hardware side, the iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to be the first flagship iPhone to use Apple's own C2 modem, ditching the Qualcomm chip. A deep red colour is also being tested as the standout shade this year, while black is not expected to return for the Pro lineup.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the iPhone 18 Pro have a bigger battery?

Yes, rumors suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could see a battery increase from 5,088mAh to between 5,100 and 5,200mAh, potentially offering better battery life.

Will the iPhone 18 Pro design change significantly?

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to have a thicker chassis, which could allow for a larger battery. Minor adjustments to rear design and materials are also anticipated.

What changes are expected for the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro?

Apple is reportedly testing two Dynamic Island designs: one similar to the current model and another with a smaller cutout, potentially with the Face ID sensor moved under the display.

What new hardware features are expected in the iPhone 18 Pro?

The iPhone 18 Pro might be the first flagship iPhone to use Apple's C2 modem, replacing the Qualcomm chip. A deep red color is also being tested.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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