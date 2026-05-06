How iPhone 18 Pro's Design Could Make Room For A 5,200 mAh Battery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro models may feature thicker chassis for larger battery.

Battery capacity expected to increase slightly to 5,100-5,200mAh.

Dynamic Island design may shrink; Face ID sensors might move under display.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to bring a set of design changes when they arrive later this year. While most rumours have focused on the Dynamic Island and rear finish, one particular change is drawing attention for a more practical reason. A thicker chassis is being talked about in leak circles, and the extra room it creates could be put to good use inside the phone. Here is what the latest reports are pointing to.

How iPhone 18 Pro Design Could Make Room For Bigger Battery

The idea behind a thicker body is straightforward: more internal space can mean a larger battery.

Leaks from Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could move from the 5,088mAh battery found in the iPhone 17 Pro Max to something between 5,100 and 5,200mAh.





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That is not a dramatic jump, but it could result in better day-to-day battery life. The expected trade-off is minimal, with reports pointing to a weight increase of just 3g.

What Else Is Coming To The iPhone 18 Pro?

A/B testing is reportedly underway on the Dynamic Island, with one mould keeping the current design and another featuring a smaller cutout, with the Face ID sensor potentially moving under the display.

At the rear, the rectangular plateau design from the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to carry over, though "minor adjustments to the body materials and design details" are anticipated, according to MacRumors.

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These tweaks are believed to be aimed at a more uniform look between the aluminium frame and the glass panel.

On the hardware side, the iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to be the first flagship iPhone to use Apple's own C2 modem, ditching the Qualcomm chip. A deep red colour is also being tested as the standout shade this year, while black is not expected to return for the Pro lineup.