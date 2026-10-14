Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon's Great Indian Festival offers substantial Diwali discounts now.

Gifts, sweets, kitchen products offer up to 70% festive discounts.

Amazon Now offers instant delivery; use SBI card discounts.

With Diwali on November 8, kitchens are about to get busy. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live with festive offers across grocery and up to 70 per cent off on home essentials and kitchen products, so it is a good time to plan your pantry, gifts and cooking gear in one go.

Pantry And Gifting Deals

Amazon's Diwali gifting page lists up to 50 per cent off on Diwali gift hampers and sweets and up to 40 per cent off on dry fruit gift hampers. Examples include the Paper Boat Diwali Dry Fruits Gift Box (526g) at Rs 1,050 and The Gift Tree Diwali Dry Fruits and Diyas Gift Hamper at Rs 1,489 against Rs 2,410.

For daily pantry items such as oil, ghee, snacks and dry fruits, compare unit prices per kilo or litre, because a large discount on a small pack can cost more than a bigger pack at a smaller discount.

Kitchen Gear For Festive Cooking

On the kitchen side, Amazon's early deals listed the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer at Rs 16,999, and the Bergner TriPro 4-piece tri-ply stainless steel cookware set, which works on induction, gas and electric stoves, is listed at Rs 1,799.

Amazon Launchpad also lists handcrafted home and kitchen products at up to 70 per cent off. Match the size of any appliance to your household and counter space, and check the warranty and service availability in your city before buying.

Check Freshness, Prices And Delivery

For food items, check the packing date or best-before date, the seller and the FSSAI licence details on the pack, and avoid ordering perishable sweets too far ahead. Amazon says essentials across grocery, home and more can be delivered within minutes in over 120 cities through Amazon Now, which helps for last-minute festive needs.

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values.

You can browse home and kitchen deals on Amazon and shop grocery offers for Diwali before comparing the final payable amount and delivery dates.