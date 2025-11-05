Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Zohran Mamdani Celebrates New York Mayoral Win With ‘Dhoom Machale’; Pritam Reacts

Zohran Mamdani made history as New York’s first Muslim Mayor and celebrated his win with the Bollywood hit ‘Dhoom Machale’. Composer Pritam reacted, calling it an unexpected moment.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a moment that beautifully bridged cultures, Indian-origin politician Zohran Mamdani made history in the United States as he was elected Mayor of New York City — the first Muslim, and the first leader of South Asian and African descent, to hold the position. And true to his roots, Mamdani celebrated the milestone with a quintessentially Bollywood twist.

Zohram Mamdani's speech ends with 'Dhoom Machale'

As he wrapped up his victory speech, the electrifying beats of “Dhoom Machale” from the 2004 blockbuster Dhoom filled the room, turning the political event into a jubilant celebration. The newly elected mayor was soon joined on stage by his wife, artist Rama Duwaji, followed by his mother, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, and father, noted academic Mahmood Mamdani. The warm embrace between the family members added a deeply emotional touch to the evening, underscoring the personal significance of the triumph.

Pritam reacts to the viral moment

Reacting to the viral moment, music composer Pritam, who created the iconic track, told Screen, “Dhoom Machale New York! Congratulations, Zohran Mamdani, on the win. I never expected the song to play at a mayoral victory rally — but honestly, I can’t think of a better fit!”

What Mandani said after winning

Mamdani, who defeated former New York governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, struck a chord with his passionate address that blended political conviction with cultural authenticity.

“I am young, despite my best efforts to grow older. I am Muslim. I am a democratic socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologise for any of this,” he said to roaring applause. “New York, tonight you have delivered a mandate for change. I will wake up each morning with a singular purpose — to make this city better for you than it was the day before.”

Drawing from Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic words, he continued, “A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, we have stepped out from the old into the new. Let us speak now with clarity and conviction about what this new age will deliver — and for whom.”

As his speech concluded, the crowd erupted in celebration, and when “Dhoom Machale” blared through the speakers, the atmosphere turned electric — as if the grand finale of a Bollywood film had just unfolded on an American political stage.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Zohran Mamdani
Embed widget