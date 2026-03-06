Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Yami Gautam has addressed the controversy over her “like” on a social media post that appeared to criticise Kriti Sanon’s Zee Cine Awards win. In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Gautam explained that she may have “accidentally” tapped the like button and that it was not a conscious action. The clarification comes days after Gautam “liked” a Reel showing Kriti Sanon accepting the Best Actress award for Tere Ishq Mein. Many viewers felt Gautam’s own performance in Haq deserved the award instead. The Reel juxtaposed Gautam’s earlier remarks about stepping away from seeking validation from awards: “You try everything, and it still doesn’t work. So, I’ve stopped seeking any kind of validation. If I get that award, then I am a good actress, and otherwise, I’m not. Nothing like that.” The video concluded with the question: “Is it fair?”

Yami Gautam Issues Clarification

Gautam said that as an actor, she is tagged in multiple posts daily, and that the “like” was “accidental”. “It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked’ a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn’t true and was definitely not done consciously; if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally.”

‘I Have No PR Team’

She further clarified her approach to public relations and awards. “Never in my life have I resorted to cheap PR tactics. I have always focused on my work and moved on. In the world of clickbait, it’s tempting for even dignified social media portals to harp on this and turn it into coffee-table gossip. But I would hope they would consider that I have earned a better reputation than that.”

Gautam completed her post with the words, “I have no PR team, have respectfully cleared my stance on entertainment award shows long ago, and remain focused on my work,” and a folded hand emoticon.

It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked’ a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn’t true and was definitely not done consciously, if… — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 5, 2026

How Did Internet Users React?

While many on the Internet say that they trust her, some don’t agree with her.

“When something is definitely accidental, it usually doesn’t need an ESSAY to defend it,” said one social media user.

Another added, “In Yami, we trust.”

“You don't owe any explanation to anyone, Yami. They are just creating controversy using your name. Yet your graceful explanation says a lot about the strength of your character.. Your honesty is admirable,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “Honestly, you didn’t even need to clarify this, we all know you better than that. People read way too much into random likes and turn it into drama when it’s usually just a tap while scrolling.”

“Keep two separate social media accounts. One for posting and a private for scrolling and activities,” suggested yet another social media user.





