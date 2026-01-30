Why Netflix’s Dhurandhar Is Not Actually Shorter Than The Theatrical Cut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, finally began streaming on Netflix at midnight on January 30, days after crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the Indian box office. However, its OTT debut has sparked sharp backlash from a section of fans, who allege that Netflix is hosting a shorter and “censored” version of the film.

A review of censor records and theatrical timelines, however, shows that the Netflix version matches the revised theatrical cut that has been playing in cinemas since January 1.

Fan Outrage Over Netflix Runtime

Soon after Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix, several social media users claimed that the film’s runtime had been reduced. The streaming platform lists the playtime as 3 hours and 25 minutes, while many viewers cited the original theatrical duration as 3 hours and 34 minutes, alleging that nearly 10 minutes had been removed.

What's wrong with #Dhurandhar 's Netflix version?! There are nearly 10 minutes reduction in duration and so many scenes look different from theatrical version. Look at this for an example. Thank god watched it 2 times in cinemas! #DhurandharOnNetflix #Netflix pic.twitter.com/PRlMlL83CU — Sandy (@sandyy_2910) January 29, 2026

The claims triggered widespread criticism online, with some users accusing Netflix of censoring the film. Others also complained about changes to colour grading, sound design and overall visual presentation.

What Changed In Theatres From January 1

It was widely reported that Dhurandhar underwent minor changes following objections to specific dialogue references. As per the revised censor certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film’s approved runtime is 208.56 minutes — approximately 3 hours, 28 minutes and 56 seconds.

Why the fuɔk Dhurandhar is so heavily censored on Netflix‽



Despite holding an 'A' (Adults only) rating, the streaming version features muted dialogues — censored swear words, abuses, and in some cases, even crucial dialogues are muted, and approximately 10 minutes of edited… pic.twitter.com/M7IWyyYD3C — 卂乇 (@imAlter_Ego) January 30, 2026

This trimmed version began screening in theatres from January 1, replacing the longer cut that had played after the film’s December 5, 2025 release.

Netflix Runtime Vs CBFC-Approved Duration

When compared with the CBFC-certified runtime of 3 hours 28 minutes 56 seconds, the Netflix version’s listed duration of 3 hours and 25 minutes reflects a difference of roughly three minutes, not the nine minutes claimed by fans.

A person with knowledge of the matter explained, “It is the same as the theatrical / CBFC-approved version. As with all theatrical films, the three-minute runtime difference is due to elements such as interval plates or in-theatre ad requirements that do not carry over to digital platforms. This is business as usual and standard practice when films transition from cinemas to streaming.”

Industry insiders confirmed that Netflix streams films in the exact form supplied by producers. In this case, the platform is carrying the final DCP version that has been running in cinemas since January 1.

Muted Dialogue And Frame Rate Perception

Viewers have pointed out that at the 1 hour 55 minute mark, references to the Baloch community made by Sanjay Dutt’s character, SP Chaudhary Aslam, are muted in the Netflix version. This matches the revised theatrical cut.

The original dialogue was, “Police ke dinon mein mera ek Baloch partner tha... Hamesha bolta hoon Bade Sahab ko, magarmachh par bharosa kar sakte hain, par ek Baloch pe nahin.”

The revised dialogue reads, “Police ke dinon mein mera ek (mute) partner tha... Hamesha bolta hoon Bade Sahab ko, magarmachh par bharosa kar sakte hain, magar (mute) nahin.”

The English subtitles state, “Back when I was in the police, I had a partner... I always tell Bade Sahab, I'd trust a crocodile, but never someone like them.”

Some viewers have also noted that the film appears to play faster on Netflix, likely due to differences in frame rate optimisation on streaming platforms, further contributing to the perception of a shorter runtime.

Complaints Extend To Colour Grading

Beyond runtime concerns, some fans have criticised the film’s visual treatment on Netflix.

User NeecheSeTopper wrote, “netflix has ruined dhurandhar. they destroyed its gorgeous cinematography & robbed that delightful viewing experience… heavily dusty & de-saturated frames, that shitty brown color palatte.”

netflix has ruined dhurandhar. they destroyed its gorgeous cinematography & robbed that delightful viewing experience. toned it down to a level where it feels lyari exists in a post apocalyptic world. heavily dusty & de-saturated frames, that shitty brown color palatte. these… — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) January 30, 2026

Another user, naughtyrobot725, said, “Dhurandhar's digital version is so bland. Dull color grading. Anybody who didn't see this on the big screen would think its overrated.”

Despite these complaints, insiders noted that the film’s violent sequences remain unchanged from the theatrical version.

No Separate Netflix Cut

Contrary to social media claims, Netflix is not streaming a newly censored or trimmed cut of Dhurandhar. The platform is carrying the same revised version that has been playing in theatres since January 1, with minor dialogue muting and standard runtime adjustments that typically occur when films move from cinemas to digital platforms.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian operative infiltrating Karachi’s underworld, alongside Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. The film grossed Rs 1,051 crore in India and over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, becoming the first Hindi film to cross Rs 1,000 crore domestically.

A sequel teaser has already been unveiled, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.