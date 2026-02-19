Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentVivek Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar Team Up For ‘Operation Sindoor’ Film Based On India’s Targeted Military Strikes

Vivek Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar Team Up For ‘Operation Sindoor’ Film Based On India’s Targeted Military Strikes

Vivek Agnihotri teams up with Bhushan Kumar for ‘Operation Sindoor’, a film inspired by India’s targeted military strikes following the Pahalgam tragedy. Here’s everything we know so far.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for another politically charged project. After delivering films that sparked nationwide conversations, the director is now set to helm a movie inspired by Operation Sindoor. This time, he is joining forces with producer Bhushan Kumar, with the project backed by T-Series and I Am Buddha Production.

The announcement has already created buzz in entertainment circles, with more details expected in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: CBFC Grants U/A Certificate To The Kerala Story 2, Vipul Shah Calls It ‘Fair And Thoughtful Consideration’

What We Know About The Film

A source close to the development confirmed, “Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Agnihotri have come together for their next film on ‘Operation Sindoor’. It will be produced under T-Series and I am Buddha Production and the film will be directed by Vivek Agnihotri.”

The film is said to draw from real events. According to the same source, “It’s based on the codename of India’s targeted military strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the film draws from the developments that followed the tragic massacre of innocent civilians, most of them tourists, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.”

At this stage, the makers have not revealed details about the cast, production timeline, or release window. The finer aspects of the project remain tightly guarded.

The Backdrop: Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor refers to the codename given to India’s targeted military strikes on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation followed a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where innocent civilians, many of them tourists, lost their lives.

In response, Indian forces reportedly carried out focused strikes on identified terror infrastructure across the border. The operation was described as a precise and controlled military action aimed at dismantling terror networks.

Vivek Agnihotri’s Track Record

Agnihotri’s career has seen a dramatic evolution. From early projects like Chocolate and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal to the surprise success of Hate Story, the filmmaker gradually carved a niche for himself.

He later directed The Tashkent Files, which generated attention for its subject matter. However, it was The Kashmir Files that marked a turning point, emerging as his biggest commercial success and sparking widespread public debate. He followed it up with The Vaccine War and The Bengal Files, continuing his focus on politically and historically rooted narratives.

With Operation Sindoor, Agnihotri appears poised to revisit themes of national security and geopolitical conflict, subjects that have previously defined his most talked-about work.

What Happens Next?

For now, much about the film remains under wraps. The storyline’s full scope, casting announcements, and production details are yet to be unveiled.

Given the subject’s sensitivity and scale, anticipation is already building. How will this story unfold on the big screen? And what perspective will the filmmaker bring to a chapter rooted in recent events?

Those answers, it seems, are coming soon.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Vivek Agnihotri's next film about?

Vivek Agnihotri's next film is inspired by 'Operation Sindoor,' which refers to India's targeted military strikes on terror sites.

Who is producing Vivek Agnihotri's new movie?

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and I Am Buddha Production.

What events led to 'Operation Sindoor'?

Operation Sindoor was a response to the massacre of innocent civilians and tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

What are the details about the cast and release of the film?

Details about the cast, production timeline, and release window have not yet been revealed by the makers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News Vivek Agnihotri New Film Operation Sindoor Movie Bhushan Kumar T-Series
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Vivek Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar Team Up For ‘Operation Sindoor’ Film Based On India’s Targeted Military Strikes
Vivek Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar Team Up For ‘Operation Sindoor’ Film Based On India’s Targeted Military Strikes
Entertainment
SC Grants Bail To Vikram Bhatt And Wife Shwetambari; Suggests Mediation In Rs 30 Crore Fraud Case
SC Grants Bail To Vikram Bhatt And Wife Shwetambari; Suggests Mediation In Rs 30 Crore Fraud Case
Entertainment
CBFC Grants U/A Certificate To The Kerala Story 2, Vipul Shah Calls It ‘Fair And Thoughtful Consideration’
CBFC Grants U/A Certificate To The Kerala Story 2, Vipul Shah Calls It ‘Fair And Thoughtful Consideration’
Entertainment
SC Disposes Of Petition As ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Makers Pull Old Title, Promotions
SC Disposes Of Petition As ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Makers Pull Old Title, Promotions
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Breaking News: Conspiracy Allegations Intensify After Death of Ajit Pawar in Plane Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget