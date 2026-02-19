Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for another politically charged project. After delivering films that sparked nationwide conversations, the director is now set to helm a movie inspired by Operation Sindoor. This time, he is joining forces with producer Bhushan Kumar, with the project backed by T-Series and I Am Buddha Production.

The announcement has already created buzz in entertainment circles, with more details expected in the coming weeks.

What We Know About The Film

A source close to the development confirmed, “Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Agnihotri have come together for their next film on ‘Operation Sindoor’. It will be produced under T-Series and I am Buddha Production and the film will be directed by Vivek Agnihotri.”

The film is said to draw from real events. According to the same source, “It’s based on the codename of India’s targeted military strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the film draws from the developments that followed the tragic massacre of innocent civilians, most of them tourists, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.”

At this stage, the makers have not revealed details about the cast, production timeline, or release window. The finer aspects of the project remain tightly guarded.

The Backdrop: Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor refers to the codename given to India’s targeted military strikes on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation followed a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where innocent civilians, many of them tourists, lost their lives.

In response, Indian forces reportedly carried out focused strikes on identified terror infrastructure across the border. The operation was described as a precise and controlled military action aimed at dismantling terror networks.

Vivek Agnihotri’s Track Record

Agnihotri’s career has seen a dramatic evolution. From early projects like Chocolate and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal to the surprise success of Hate Story, the filmmaker gradually carved a niche for himself.

He later directed The Tashkent Files, which generated attention for its subject matter. However, it was The Kashmir Files that marked a turning point, emerging as his biggest commercial success and sparking widespread public debate. He followed it up with The Vaccine War and The Bengal Files, continuing his focus on politically and historically rooted narratives.

With Operation Sindoor, Agnihotri appears poised to revisit themes of national security and geopolitical conflict, subjects that have previously defined his most talked-about work.

What Happens Next?

For now, much about the film remains under wraps. The storyline’s full scope, casting announcements, and production details are yet to be unveiled.

Given the subject’s sensitivity and scale, anticipation is already building. How will this story unfold on the big screen? And what perspective will the filmmaker bring to a chapter rooted in recent events?

Those answers, it seems, are coming soon.