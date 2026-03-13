BTS Unveil ‘ARIRANG’ Album Trailer, Links 1896 Korean Students To The Band’s Global Journey

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BTS has released an animated trailer for its upcoming fifth studio album, ARIRANG, offering more than a typical comeback teaser. The clip, published on the group’s official YouTube channel BANGTANTV and shared across its social media platforms, draws inspiration from a largely forgotten historical moment dating back to 1896, one tied to the earliest known audio recordings of a Korean folk song.

The trailer opens with a scene set in 1896, where seven young men gather around a phonograph as the melody of Arirang begins to play. The animated story then follows the characters as they board a ship, cross the Pacific Ocean and perform the song for audiences in a foreign country.

In its final sequence, the narrative jumps to the present day. The seven figures reappear as BTS performing on a concert stage before a crowd illuminated by purple light, a colour long associated with the group and its global fan community.

A Story Rooted in History

Before the animation begins, a disclaimer explains the historical context behind the video. The concept was inspired by a report published by The Washington Post on May 8, 1896, titled Seven Koreans at Howard. The article documented seven Korean students studying in the United States at the time.

Historical records suggest that some of these students later created what are believed to be among the earliest audio recordings of Koreans in Washington, D.C. on July 24 that year. Those recordings are also thought to contain the first known audio version of “Arirang”.

The group’s label, Big Hit Music, clarified that the trailer is a creative interpretation of this history rather than a documentary-style retelling.

Symbolism and the ‘Red Thread’

A recurring red string appears throughout the animation, visually linking the seven Korean students of 1896 to BTS performing in 2013, the year the group debuted. In Korean cultural symbolism, the red thread represents the idea of a destined connection.

Fans have long embraced the motif as a symbol of the bond between the seven members and their listeners around the world.

Global Campaign Builds Anticipation

The trailer also ties into a wider promotional campaign built around the question: “What is your love song?”

The phrase first appeared on billboards in London near Waterloo Station, Tower Bridge and the Westfield London shortly before Valentine’s Day. The campaign later expanded to Seoul and New York City, with displays spotted in Seongsu Station, East Village, SoHo and Brooklyn.

It was officially confirmed as part of the ARIRANG album rollout after an art-wall installation covered in roses at COEX, along with similar displays in Los Angeles and London, revealed the BTS logo when visitors removed the flowers.

Big Hit Music described a “love song” as something that can represent a memory, a source of comfort or even a form of strength, adding that the campaign encourages people to reflect on the music that carries personal meaning for them.

Comeback After Military Service

Alongside the trailer, BTS also released its first official group photo for the album, showing all seven members dressed in suits reminiscent of the animated characters in the video.

ARIRANG will mark the group’s first album in more than three years, following a hiatus during which each member completed mandatory military service in South Korea.

The album is scheduled for release on March 20, 2026. A day later, the band will stage BTS Comeback Live: ARIRANG at Gwanghwamun Square. The event will be streamed globally on Netflix.

For many fans, the trailer has finally given form to theories circulating since the album’s title was first revealed. The parallel between seven Korean students carrying their culture abroad more than a century ago and seven Korean artists doing the same today has resonated far beyond the group’s core fandom.