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The makers of Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, are set to release the film’s teaser in theatres along with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. Director Homi Adajania took to Instagram to unveil the first looks from the upcoming film.

Cocktail 2 Teaser Details

Sharing the update on Instagram, Adajania wrote, “Teaser Alert! A sneak peek of Cocktail 2 will be out on Wednesday, March 18, only in theatres.”

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The post featured three first-look visuals from the film. In one image, Kriti Sanon is seen sitting in a car with her legs stretched out and resting on the window. Another shows Shahid Kapoor leaning against the car window with his chin resting on his wrist. The third image captures Rashmika Mandanna seated inside the car while recording the scenic view outside.

The post also confirmed that the first look will be unveiled on Wednesday, with the teaser releasing exclusively in theatres. Cocktail 2 is slated to hit cinemas worldwide on June 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homi Adajania (@homster)

How Did Social Media Users React To First Look?

As soon as the first look was released, fans quickly flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“It’s been a while,” said one social media user. Another added, “So excited.”

“Love it,” expressed a third.

A fourth posted, “Can’t wait for this movie.”

“Looking forward to your piece of work,” said yet another Instagram user.