The teaser for Cocktail 2 will be released on Wednesday, March 18. It will be shown exclusively in theatres.
Cocktail 2 Teaser Set To Release with Dhurandhar 2; First Look Of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Out
The Cocktail 2 teaser, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, will debut in theatres on March 18 with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
The makers of Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, are set to release the film’s teaser in theatres along with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. Director Homi Adajania took to Instagram to unveil the first looks from the upcoming film.
Cocktail 2 Teaser Details
Sharing the update on Instagram, Adajania wrote, “Teaser Alert! A sneak peek of Cocktail 2 will be out on Wednesday, March 18, only in theatres.”
ALSO READ| Neena Gupta, 66, Reacts To Viral Pregnancy Rumours With A Witty ‘Badhaai Ho’ Response
The post featured three first-look visuals from the film. In one image, Kriti Sanon is seen sitting in a car with her legs stretched out and resting on the window. Another shows Shahid Kapoor leaning against the car window with his chin resting on his wrist. The third image captures Rashmika Mandanna seated inside the car while recording the scenic view outside.
The post also confirmed that the first look will be unveiled on Wednesday, with the teaser releasing exclusively in theatres. Cocktail 2 is slated to hit cinemas worldwide on June 19.
View this post on Instagram
How Did Social Media Users React To First Look?
As soon as the first look was released, fans quickly flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.
“It’s been a while,” said one social media user. Another added, “So excited.”
“Love it,” expressed a third.
A fourth posted, “Can’t wait for this movie.”
“Looking forward to your piece of work,” said yet another Instagram user.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the teaser for Cocktail 2 be released?
When is Cocktail 2 scheduled to be released in cinemas?
Cocktail 2 is slated to hit cinemas worldwide on June 19.
Who are the main actors starring in Cocktail 2?
The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon.
What was revealed on Instagram by the director?
Director Homi Adajania unveiled the first looks from the upcoming film, Cocktail 2, on Instagram.