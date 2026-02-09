Vikrant Massey And Tamannaah Bhatia Waive Fees For Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘O’Romeo’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mumbai, Feb 9: Actors Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia like to stick to their word when it comes to artistic pursuits. The actors, who will be seen in special appearances in the upcoming film ‘O’Romeo’, let go off their remuneration for the film as they found their parts to be intriguing. In fact, Vikrant did the film to keep a vow he made to director Vishal Bhardwaj.

The film is mounted on a substantial budget of INR 75–80 crore and will need to cross the INR 100 crore mark at the box office to be declared a hit. The film ranks among the big-budget projects of Shahid Kapoor’s career and marks one of Vishal Bhardwaj’s most ambitious directorial projects to date.

Speaking about Vikrant Massey, Vishal Bhardwaj shared that Vikrant had committed to O’Romeo years ago when he was still an emerging talent. Despite becoming a major star after ‘12th Fail’, Vikrant honoured that promise when approached again, choosing to do the role free of cost. The actor told Vishal Bhardwaj that watching ‘Maqbool’ inspired him to enter the film industry and changed his life forever, making this special appearance his way of paying tribute. Vikrant shot for nearly 8–9 days, delivering a powerful performance that adds significant weight to the narrative.

Vishal further revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia also agreed to be part of ‘O’Romeo’ without charging a single penny, despite budget constraints. Though her role is brief, it plays a crucial part in unveiling a major plot twist in the film.

Tamannaah immediately said yes when approached and went on to shoot for nearly 12 days far more than initially planned, also participating in workshops and rehearsals to prepare for the layered character. Her commitment and generosity, Vishal noted, left a lasting impact on the film.

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, and Disha Patani.

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘O’Romeo’ is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is set to release on February 13, 2026.

