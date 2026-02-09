Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentVikrant Massey And Tamannaah Bhatia Waive Fees For Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘O’Romeo’

Vikrant Massey And Tamannaah Bhatia Waive Fees For Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘O’Romeo’

Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia waive their fees to appear in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film ‘O’Romeo’. Both actors deliver pivotal performances, highlighting their dedication to the project.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai, Feb 9: Actors Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia like to stick to their word when it comes to artistic pursuits. The actors, who will be seen in special appearances in the upcoming film ‘O’Romeo’, let go off their remuneration for the film as they found their parts to be intriguing. In fact, Vikrant did the film to keep a vow he made to director Vishal Bhardwaj.

The film is mounted on a substantial budget of INR 75–80 crore and will need to cross the INR 100 crore mark at the box office to be declared a hit. The film ranks among the big-budget projects of Shahid Kapoor’s career and marks one of Vishal Bhardwaj’s most ambitious directorial projects to date.

Speaking about Vikrant Massey, Vishal Bhardwaj shared that Vikrant had committed to O’Romeo years ago when he was still an emerging talent. Despite becoming a major star after ‘12th Fail’, Vikrant honoured that promise when approached again, choosing to do the role free of cost. The actor told Vishal Bhardwaj that watching ‘Maqbool’ inspired him to enter the film industry and changed his life forever, making this special appearance his way of paying tribute. Vikrant shot for nearly 8–9 days, delivering a powerful performance that adds significant weight to the narrative.

Vishal further revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia also agreed to be part of ‘O’Romeo’ without charging a single penny, despite budget constraints. Though her role is brief, it plays a crucial part in unveiling a major plot twist in the film.

Tamannaah immediately said yes when approached and went on to shoot for nearly 12 days far more than initially planned, also participating in workshops and rehearsals to prepare for the layered character. Her commitment and generosity, Vishal noted, left a lasting impact on the film.

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, and Disha Patani.

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘O’Romeo’ is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is set to release on February 13, 2026.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia do special appearances in 'O'Romeo' without remuneration?

Vikrant Massey did the film to keep a promise to director Vishal Bhardwaj, inspired by 'Maqbool'. Tamannaah Bhatia also agreed without charge, finding her part intriguing and crucial to a plot twist.

What is the budget and box office expectation for 'O'Romeo'?

The film has a substantial budget of INR 75-80 crore and needs to cross INR 100 crore at the box office to be considered a hit.

How did Vikrant Massey's commitment to 'O'Romeo' come about?

Vikrant had committed to the film years ago. Despite becoming a star, he honored his promise to Vishal Bhardwaj, doing the role for free as a tribute.

What was Tamannaah Bhatia's contribution to 'O'Romeo'?

Tamannaah agreed to act without payment and shot for nearly 12 days, exceeding initial plans. She also participated in workshops, making a significant impact on the film.

Published at : 09 Feb 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vishal Bhardwaj Vikrant Massey Shahid Kapoor Tamannaah Bhatia O’Romeo O Romeo
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
After Trump’s Threats, Khamenei Breaks 37-Year Military Tradition
After Trump’s Threats, Khamenei Breaks 37-Year Military Tradition
News
Supreme Court’s Big Message On SIR: Extends Deadline, Mamata-ECI Row Widens
Supreme Court’s Big Message On SIR: Extends Deadline, Mamata-ECI Row Widens
India
Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources
Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources
World
UK May Get Its First Muslim Prime Minister: What Is Shabana Mahmood’s Kashmir Connection?
UK May Get Its First Muslim Prime Minister: What Is Shabana Mahmood’s Kashmir Connection?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal a Game-Changer for Dairy Sector, Amul Secures Farmers & Global Opportunities
Politics News: Assam BJP Deletes Controversial “Shooting” Video of CM Hemant Biswa Sarma Amid Backlash
Breaking News: Tragic Classroom Shooting Shakes Tarn Taran Law College Student Kills Peer and Self
Breaking Now: Lok Sabha Suspended Amid Opposition Clash, No-Confidence Motion Looms
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
OPINION | Budget 2026 Talks POSHAN, But India’s Nutrition Crisis Still Goes Hungry
Opinion
Embed widget