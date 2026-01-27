Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Setback As Madras HC Division Bench Sends Case Back To Single Judge

The Madras High Court has set aside its earlier order today in the legal standoff between the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and KVN Productions over the certification of Jana Nayagan. Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan remitted the matter to the single judge, directing an expedited decision after ensuring all parties are given a fair opportunity to be heard. The Madras High Court has allowed an appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against a single-judge order that had granted a ‘UA’ certificate to Jana Nayagan, the film starring TVK chief Vijay. The division bench noted that the single judge should have provided the CBFC adequate time to submit its counter-affidavit before passing the order.

The court has remanded the case for a fresh hearing. The bench also observed that the producer is free to amend the prayer in the writ petition while the matter is reconsidered.

The Rs 500-crore film, which is said to be Vijay’s final project before his full-time foray into politics, missed its planned January 9 Pongal release and continues to await clearance. The last hearing was held on January 20, after which the Madras High Court reserved its order.

Earlier, the makers of Jana Nayagan had approached the Supreme Court seeking a hearing after January 20. However, the apex court declined to take up the matter and directed the producers to pursue their case before the Madras High Court Division Bench.