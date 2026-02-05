Vadh 2 Review | You’ll Think You’ve Solved This Murder Mystery, Until The Climax Hits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Vadh 2 Review: If you think you’re a relative of Sherlock Holmes and can always figure out who the killer is in every murder mystery, that won’t work here. You’ll feel like you’re getting close to the truth, but you won’t. The shocking factor that was present in Vadh is even stronger in Vadh 2. This film is better than the first part.

Not A Sequel To Vadh

This is not a sequel to Vadh. It’s a completely new story, and not much can be revealed about it. A murder takes place, whose murder it is, and who commits it, you’ll only find out by watching the film. And yes, you should watch it in theatres.

Vadh 2: How Is The Film?

This is an outstanding film. The screenplay is excellent. It doesn’t give you a chance to get up from your seat or check your phone. The film moves at a strong pace, maintains suspense, and slowly reveals layers one by one.

You keep thinking you’ve understood what’s happening, but the climax shocks you. Something you don’t expect ends up happening. The love story between Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra wins your heart.

In this 2-hour 10-minute film, not a single minute feels extra. Often people don’t go to theatres for such films because there’s no superstar, but this is a brilliant movie. Go watch it so that more good films get made.

Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta Shine Again

Sanjay Mishra has done a fantastic job. He’s such a natural actor that he completely immerses himself in every role. Whether it’s his love for Neena Gupta or his timid behaviour in front of his seniors, he nails every shade.

Neena Gupta proves once again that she’s extraordinary and deserves even more work.

Kumud Mishra is superb. The way he plays the jailer is unique, an honest jailer who believes in caste discrimination. He proves yet again what a great actor he is.

Amit Singh plays the police officer really well and doesn’t look dull even in front of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta.

Akshay Dogra looks dangerous and brings intensity to his character.

Shilpa Shukla’s work is good, and Yogita Bihani portrays her role beautifully with innocence.

Vadh 2: Writing, Direction

Jaspal Singh Sandhu has done his job with complete honesty. He began his directing journey with Vadh, and with Vadh 2, he has taken his craft even further.

Rating - 4 stars