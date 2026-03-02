Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







US, Israel Attack Iran: Actor Sonal Chauhan took to her Instagram Stories to inform fans and well-wishers that she is safe and urged them not to give in to fear. Her message came shortly after she had tagged PM Narendra Modi and requested assistance for her return to India from Dubai amid the escalating crisis in the Middle East.

‘Nothing To Panic About’

“To everyone messaging me and checking up on me - Thank you, and I’m sorry for not being able to reply. Your concern really means a lot,” she wrote in her Instagram Story.

ALSO READ| Actress Sonal Chauhan Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Iran War, Seeks PM Modi’s Help

She went on to reassure everyone about the situation and urged people not to spread panic.

“I am safe, and I assure you, the authorities are doing their best to keep everyone safe. There’s nothing to panic about. Surely, Dubai is the safest place in the world. UAE’s Ministry of Defence is in protecting and safeguarding everyone. Things are totally under control. And I request everyone to refrain from spreading panic.”

The actor also shared that her thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected.

‘No Clear Way To Return To India’

Earlier, she had shared that she was stranded in Dubai and requested assistance from the government to help facilitate her safe return to India.

Sonal wrote, “Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi, I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled, and no clear way to return to India. I’m seeking the government’s guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return to MEA and India in Dubai.”

Crisis In Middle East

Regional tensions in the Middle East have sharply escalated after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in a coordinated military operation by the United States and Israel. Iran responded with indirect attacks on American bases across the region, while the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran-backed militant groups.

Following these developments, blasts were reported in major cities such as Manama, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, and Amman. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard stated that it had carried out retaliatory strikes targeting multiple US facilities.

When asked how long the United States and Israel could sustain operations at this intensity, Donald Trump said the campaign was planned to last for a month, per a report by NYT.

“Well, we intended four to five weeks… It won’t be difficult,” Trump said, before adding, “We have tremendous amounts of ammunition. You know, we have ammunition stored all over the world in different countries.”

















