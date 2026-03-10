Lakshya Lalwani May Exit Dostana 2; Cast Still Not Locked: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Dostana 2 has remained in the headlines ever since it was announced. The makers had initially cast Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya Lalwani in the project. However, the cast later underwent changes, with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor stepping away from the film.

Lakshya continued to remain associated with the project for some time. Actor Vikrant Massey had also earlier confirmed that he was part of Dostana 2. However, according to a Filmfare report, Lakshya may now also exit the film. Several reports also suggest that former Miss India World Sini Shetty could join the cast and replace Janhvi Kapoor.

Cast Of Dostana 2 Still Not Finalised

According to the report, the film was expected to begin shooting several years ago, but the schedule has faced repeated delays. “Dostana 2’s cast has not been locked yet. Lakshya might not do the film,” Filmfare quoted a source as saying.

The source added that while the sequel is definitely being made, the final cast has not yet been finalised. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding these developments so far.

Vikrant Massey On Being Part Of Dostana 2

In September 2025, Vikrant Massey confirmed that he was part of Dostana 2. Speaking to Times Now, he said, “You will soon see me working on it. I think this news has already come out. I don’t know why I haven’t spoken much about it, but yes, I am doing Dostana 2. This is my first film with Dharma Productions.”

Massey also revealed that his look in the film would be quite different.

He said, “In this film, you will see me wearing designer clothes. Karan Johar has decided that I should wear good clothes and fancy sunglasses. The film will be shot somewhere in Europe.”

About Dostana

Dostana 2 is the sequel to the 2008 hit film Dostana, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The romantic comedy is currently available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video.

Set in Miami, the original film starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film went on to earn around Rs 87.15 crore at the box office.