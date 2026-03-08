Aishwarya Rai Seen Dancing After Years, Nita Ambani Joins The Party -Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Actor couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan recently grabbed attention after videos of them dancing at a high-profile wedding surfaced online. The couple joined Nita Ambani on stage during the wedding celebrations of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji. Several clips shared by paparazzi accounts show the trio enjoying the festivities as they performed together to a popular Bollywood song, drawing cheers from guests at the event.

Dance Videos Go Viral

In videos circulating on social media, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Nita Ambani can be seen dancing to the Bollywood track Salaam-E-Ishq. The trio performed graceful steps on stage alongside a few other guests as attendees cheered them on.

The joyful moment quickly gained traction online, with fans praising the couple’s chemistry and the celebratory mood of the evening.

Elegant Coordinated Looks

For the occasion, Aishwarya wore a dark blue embellished traditional outfit featuring intricate detailing. Abhishek complemented her look in a dark blue bandhgala sherwani, creating a coordinated appearance.

Nita Ambani opted for an emerald green ethnic ensemble that added to the festive atmosphere.

The celebrations were attended by several well-known personalities, including Ananya Panday, Isha Ambani and social media personality Orhan Awatramani.

Another High-Profile Wedding Appearance

The couple had also appeared together at another wedding celebration earlier this week. Aishwarya and Abhishek were among the guests at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, and Saaniya on March 5.

At that event, Aishwarya wore a powder blue anarkali suit designed by Manish Malhotra, featuring delicate silver embroidery and a heavily embellished dupatta. Abhishek paired her look with a classic black sherwani.

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were also present at the festivities and were seen wearing matching white outfits.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II directed by Mani Ratnam. Abhishek’s recent project was Kaalidhar Laapata, and he is also expected to appear in the upcoming film King alongside Shah Rukh Khan.