Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAishwarya Rai Seen Dancing After Years, Nita Ambani Joins The Party -Video Goes Viral

Aishwarya Rai Seen Dancing After Years, Nita Ambani Joins The Party -Video Goes Viral

The celebrations were attended by several well-known personalities, including Ananya Panday, Isha Ambani and social media personality Orhan Awatramani.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 08:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan recently grabbed attention after videos of them dancing at a high-profile wedding surfaced online. The couple joined Nita Ambani on stage during the wedding celebrations of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji. Several clips shared by paparazzi accounts show the trio enjoying the festivities as they performed together to a popular Bollywood song, drawing cheers from guests at the event.

Dance Videos Go Viral

In videos circulating on social media, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Nita Ambani can be seen dancing to the Bollywood track Salaam-E-Ishq. The trio performed graceful steps on stage alongside a few other guests as attendees cheered them on.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isha Ambani Piramal (@ishaambani)

The joyful moment quickly gained traction online, with fans praising the couple’s chemistry and the celebratory mood of the evening.

Elegant Coordinated Looks

For the occasion, Aishwarya wore a dark blue embellished traditional outfit featuring intricate detailing. Abhishek complemented her look in a dark blue bandhgala sherwani, creating a coordinated appearance.

Nita Ambani opted for an emerald green ethnic ensemble that added to the festive atmosphere.

The celebrations were attended by several well-known personalities, including Ananya Panday, Isha Ambani and social media personality Orhan Awatramani.

Another High-Profile Wedding Appearance

The couple had also appeared together at another wedding celebration earlier this week. Aishwarya and Abhishek were among the guests at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, and Saaniya on March 5.

At that event, Aishwarya wore a powder blue anarkali suit designed by Manish Malhotra, featuring delicate silver embroidery and a heavily embellished dupatta. Abhishek paired her look with a classic black sherwani.

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were also present at the festivities and were seen wearing matching white outfits.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II directed by Mani Ratnam. Abhishek’s recent project was Kaalidhar Laapata, and he is also expected to appear in the upcoming film King alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 08:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Trending Mudit Adani And Ananya Diwanji Mudit Adani And Ananya Diwanji Wedding Aishwariya Rai Dancing
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Aishwarya Rai Seen Dancing After Years, Nita Ambani Joins The Party -Video Goes Viral
Aishwarya Rai Seen Dancing After Years, Nita Ambani Joins The Party -Video Goes Viral
Celebrities
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Seen Smiling In ICU After Disturbing Live-Streamed Car Crash - WATCH
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Seen Smiling In ICU After Disturbing Live-Streamed Car Crash - WATCH
Celebrities
The 50 Star Divya Agarwal Breaks Silence On ‘Gold Digger’ Trolls Questioning Her Marriage
The 50 Star Divya Agarwal Breaks Silence On ‘Gold Digger’ Trolls Questioning Her Marriage
Celebrities
‘Bill Bhar Doon Kya?’: Amaal Mallik Slams Bot Accusation From Baseer Ali Fan Account
‘Bill Bhar Doon Kya?’: Amaal Mallik Slams Bot Accusation From Baseer Ali Fan Account
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget