Actress Sonal Chauhan Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Iran War, Seeks PM Modi’s Help

Following the escalation of hostilities after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, several flights have been cancelled at Dubai International Airport, leaving many passengers stranded. Actress Sonal Chauhan is currently stuck in Dubai and has sought assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sonal shared a post on her Instagram Story on Saturday, appealing for help. The Jannat fame actress wrote, “Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing tension. Flights have been cancelled, and there is no clear way to return to India. I request guidance and support from the government to help me return home safely. I would be extremely grateful for assistance in reaching home safely.”

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is also reportedly facing a similar situation and is stranded at Dubai airport. She shared a glimpse of the chaos on Instagram, writing that all flights have been suspended until further notice.

Sonal Chauhan’s Movies

Sonal Chauhan rose to fame with her debut film Jannat in 2008, which made her an overnight star. She later appeared in the Telugu film Rainbow and has worked in several Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films.

Her filmography includes titles such as Pehla Sitara, Legend, 3G, Budha Hoga Tera Baap, Size Zero, Ruler, Paltan, Dictator, The Power, The Ghost and Adipurush, in which she portrayed Mandodari. She was last seen in the film Dard, playing the role of Fatima -- her first Bangladeshi and Bengali project.

Apart from films, Sonal has featured in several popular music videos, including “Fursat”, “Kuch Nahi”, “Mere Aas Paas” and “Samjho Na Kuch To Samjho Na,” which received significant attention.