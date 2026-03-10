‘Let’s See How Bhakts React’: Prakash Raj On LPG Crisis In Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai

Actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj has reacted to the ongoing LPG shortage in Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. The 60-year-old said the supply crunch is affecting households, hotels and even crematoriums in several cities. The shortage comes amid rising tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted fuel supplies. Last Saturday, the price of household LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 60, and commercial cylinders saw a hike of Rs 115.

‘Let’s See How Bhakts React’

Commenting on the situation, Raj took to X (formerly Twitter) and criticised the impact of the shortage. “Dear citizens, as we see… homes, hotels and even crematoriums are affected,” he wrote.

He then added, “Let’s see how Gobhi bhakts react.”





Reacting to his post critical of the Centre, one social media user wrote, “This is a devastating situation. Families losing homes, businesses disrupted, and even crematoriums impacted show how far-reaching this tragedy is. Hoping authorities act swiftly.”

“If you don't know then let me tell you that there is a war going on in the west Asia.. the supply of oil has taken a hit and Government has to run various welfare schemes...else people do not vote for it. So it is all a vicious circle,” said another.

A third commented, “A global crisis affecting LPG supply… and you still manage to turn it into bhakts vs you. The obsession is stronger than the issue itself.”

“Entire world is impacted. Are we staying on Mars as per Prakash Raj?” asked yet another Internet user.

Centre Issues Statement

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has responded to concerns over the supply crunch, saying steps are being taken to boost domestic LPG availability.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said it has instructed oil refineries to increase LPG production and divert the additional output towards domestic consumption.

“In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on LPG availability, the ministry has issued orders to oil refineries to increase LPG production and utilise the additional output for domestic LPG supply,” the statement said.

The ministry added that household LPG supply has been prioritised, and a 25-day gap between bookings has been introduced to prevent hoarding and black-marketing. “Non-domestic supplies from imported LPG are being prioritised for essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions,” the ministry added.

The ministry also constituted a committee comprising three executive directors of oil marketing companies (OMCs) to review requests for LPG supply from restaurants, hotels and other industries.

Hotels Warn Of Shutdown

Despite the government’s assurance that no ban is imposed on the supply of commercial LPG cylinders, restaurant associations in several cities have warned that operations could be disrupted if the shortage continues.

Bangalore Hotels Association said hotels may be forced to shut temporarily due to the lack of LPG supply. “Since the gas supply has stopped, hotels may have to close from tomorrow. The hotel industry provides essential services, and many people, including students, medical professionals and daily commuters, rely on hotels for their meals,” the statement said.

The association added that the sector would continue to face difficulties until gas supplies return to normal, with the president PC Rao adding that they will “serve people till the last drop”.

In Mumbai, the AHAR reportedly said around 20 per cent of hotels and restaurants have already shut, and warned that the figure could reach 50 per cent within the next two days if the situation does not improve.

Chennai Hotel Association described the situation as “critical”. Association president M Ravi, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the disruption in LPG supply could severely affect food services. He pointed out that the food industry operates round the clock and supplies meals to hospitals, IT parks, college hostels, railway passengers and business travellers.

“The food industry works on a 24 x 7 basis for many hospitals who require the food to be supplied on time besides IT Parks, students at college hostels, train and business travellers will all be affected, if the supply of commercial LPG is hindered. There are also banquet bookings undertaken by many star hotels and restaurants which will also be affected. The short supply of commercial LPG to the food industry will also hinder the dependence of the large public across Tamil Nadu,” read a part of the letter addressed to PM Modi.