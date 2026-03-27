‘Trying To Understand CBFC Logic’: Deepak Tijori Questions ‘Half-Muted’ Cuss Words In Dhurandhar 2

Actor Deepak Tijori did not offer a review after watching Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, but instead questioned a decision by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He pointed out that several cuss words in the film appear to be partially muted following the board’s directions - with the first half of the word muted while the second half remains audible in many places.

‘Trying To Understand CBFC Logic’

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Tijori wrote, “I must admit… maybe I’m missing something. Maybe I just don’t have the kind of intellect that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) or its board members possess. Because I genuinely don’t understand this — why mute half the abuses and let the other half stay? At some places, keep a part of the word and fully mute it elsewhere?”

He further argued that since the film is certified for adults, it is unclear who is actually being protected by muting only “half a word”.

Tijori added, “And then comes the part that really confuses me - the same film, within a month or two, releases on OTT… completely unmuted… untouched… exactly as it was meant to be. And that’s where kids end up watching it… at home… sitting with family… with everything fully audible.”

The actor went on to question how effective it is to partially mute words in theatres for an adult audience, when the same content later becomes available in its original form on streaming platforms.

“Maybe there’s a logic here I’m unable to see… or maybe, just maybe… we’re overthinking the wrong things,” he wrote, adding that he is still trying to understand the “cinema logic” and the “CBFC logic”.

‘Well Put,’ Say Social Media Users

Several social media users appeared to agree with his observation, with one commenter responding, “Well put.”

Another added, “What appalls me is that you mentioned this but not how well this movie is doing! Wow!!”

“If it’s already 18+, why censor it at all?” asked a third.

A fourth posted, “CBFC and logic can’t come in the same sentence.”