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Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has extended his warm wishes to the team behind Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, even though he has yet to watch the film himself. Speaking at the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, the actor talked about the blockbuster’s incredible success and applauded its growing acclaim. The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to dominate theatres and box office charts, making waves across the industry.

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Aamir Khan On Dhurandhar 2

#WATCH | Delhi | On 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' Movie, Actor Aamir Khan says, "...I've not seen the film yet, but I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team" pic.twitter.com/tfJupR8Gd3 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2026

During a media interaction at the festival, Aamir shared his admiration for the film, saying, “I have not seen the film yet. But I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now i, both films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team.” His remarks underline the enormous impact of the franchise and its reception among audiences and celebrities alike.

About The Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been making headlines since its paid previews on March 18, with theatres consistently packed. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the action-packed sequel stars Ranveer Singh alongside a stellar ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. With domestic box office collections surpassing Rs. 623 crore and global revenue topping Rs. 1000 crore in just seven days, the film has already overtaken the lifetime earnings of hits like Stree 2 and Chhaava, and is rapidly approaching Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Meanwhile, Aamir also expressed delight over his own film, Sitaare Zameen Par, being screened at the festival. “It is a real pleasure that our film Sitaare Zameen Par is being screened at the Delhi Film Festival, and I think this is the first year of the festival,” he said, highlighting the significance of the event for emerging cinematic voices.