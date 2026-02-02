Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj, Trump And Ticketmaster In Bold Final Grammys 2026 Opening

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Trevor Noah returned to the Grammys stage for the sixth consecutive year and instantly reminded audiences why he has become one of the show’s most reliable hosts. Blending sharp humor, pop-culture awareness, and just enough political bite, Noah opened the 2026 ceremony with a monologue that felt playful, pointed, and perfectly timed, marking what is set to be his final turn as master of ceremonies.

A Playful Start With Music And Cultural Humor

Following an energetic opening performance of “APT.” by Bruno Mars and Rosé, Noah leaned into cultural contrast, joking about the Korean drinking game that inspired the hit track. Comparing it to American habits, he quipped that things are much simpler stateside, where “every time you turn on the news, you drink.”

As he officially welcomed nominees and guests to music’s biggest night, Noah poked fun at the Grammys’ famously extensive list of categories. From hip-hop and country to audiobooks and comedy, no genre was spared. He joked, “They’ve even got a category for Best Voicemail From Your Grandmother. Another three-and-a-half minute banger, nana!”

Crowd Work, Celebrity Teases, And A Viral Moment

Noah soon took his humor off the main stage and into the audience, weaving between tightly packed tables as he mingled with the night’s biggest stars. He jokingly asked Pharrell for Louis Vuitton discount codes and teased Jelly Roll by asking if he could unlock Teddy Swims’ phone using facial recognition.

The biggest reaction of the night, however, came when Noah casually noted, “Nicki Minaj… is not here,” prompting a loud response from parts of the crowd. Without naming specifics, he referenced her recent political associations, joking that she was “still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues.”

Taking it further, Noah slipped into a Trump impression and delivered the line, “Actually Nicki, I have the biggest ass, everybody’s saying it. I know they say it’s you, but it’s me.”

Calling Out Ticket Prices And Industry Realities

Beyond jokes and impressions, Noah also used the moment to highlight a growing frustration among music fans. After praising Olivia Dean for speaking out against Ticketmaster and ticket resellers, he added, “If fans can’t afford tickets, we can’t have live music. And without concerts, how will we find out which CEOs are having affairs on the Jumbotron?”

The line drew laughter but also underscored a serious issue that continues to impact live music culture.

A Fitting Farewell After A Historic Hosting Run

This year’s ceremony marks Noah’s final stint as Grammys host. He first took on the role in 2021, when pandemic restrictions limited attendance and reshaped the show’s format. Since then, he has been invited back every year, becoming a steady presence during a period of transition for the awards.

Show producer Ben Winston later revealed that Noah had initially planned to step away last year. However, with no suitable replacement found, Winston made a last-minute appeal. Speaking to the press, he recalled sending Noah a video plea: “Literally I was on my knees in this video and I said, ‘Please look at this incredible lineup we’ve got on the show. The only thing that’s missing is you, come back and do one final year.’”

The response didn’t come quickly. “It was the longest I’ve ever waited for a text to come back in my life!” Winston joked.

Recording Academy President Harvey Mason Jr. also acknowledged Noah’s impact, saying, “Trevor has been so instrumental in the success or the recent growth of our show. He has set the tone for who we are and what we do on this night. So smart, so thoughtful, so funny. And he’s just a music guy.”

As Noah exits the Grammys stage, he leaves behind a hosting legacy defined by intelligence, balance, and an instinctive understanding of both music and the moment.