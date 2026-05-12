Jacqueline Fernandez Withdraws Approver Plea Amid ED Opposition In Rs 200 Crore Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jacqueline Fernandez withdrew plea to become government approver.

Enforcement Directorate opposed her request citing non-cooperation.

Case involves conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 crore racket.

Actress questioned over alleged financial dealings and gifts.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has made headlines after withdrawing her application to become a government approver in the high-profile Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The case, which continues to draw widespread attention, has seen several legal twists in recent months. Jacqueline had earlier moved a plea before the court seeking approver status, which would have allowed her to assist investigators in exchange for certain legal considerations. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) strongly opposed her request.

ED Opposes Jacqueline’s Plea

The ED told the court that Jacqueline Fernandez’s behaviour during the investigation was not cooperative. The agency argued that the actress had not been fully forthcoming during questioning and had failed to make complete disclosures.

The ED further stated that Jacqueline’s conduct during interrogation sessions was not satisfactory. Officials also maintained that she did not extend proper cooperation multiple times throughout the investigation process.

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Case Linked To Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The case is linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is accused in a massive money laundering racket involving nearly Rs 200 crore. Jacqueline has been questioned multiple times in connection with alleged financial transactions and gifts she reportedly received from him.

The controversy surrounding the case has kept Jacqueline in the legal spotlight for a long time. Her attempt to turn approver was seen as a significant move, as it could have potentially shifted her role in the ongoing investigation. However, with the ED opposing her plea and questioning her level of cooperation, the matter has now taken a different turn. As per reports, the agency’s stand played a key role in her decision to withdraw the application.

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The case continues to be under judicial consideration, with further proceedings expected in the coming hearings. Meanwhile, Jacqueline’s legal team is likely to reassess its strategy as the investigation moves forward.