Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Kundrra denied recent secret wedding rumors.

Abhishek Kumar jokingly mentioned couple's court marriage.

Karan and Tejasswi star on Laughter Chefs and Netflix's Desi Bling.

Tejasswi previously denied immediate wedding plans.

Television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are once again in the news after reports claimed the two had “secretly” tied the knot. The speculation was further fuelled by an insider who claimed that the rumours about their wedding were “true”. However, Karan dismissed these claims and said that such rumours about the couple have been circulating for the past few months. “2-4 mahine se chal raha hai ye, kahi se screenshot nikaal ke kuch kia hua hai, mere pas aaya tha pehle bhi ye,” he said, brushing aside the rumours.

Abhishek Kumar Hints At Court Marriage

Amid Karan’s denial, a video of actor Abhishek Kumar talking about the couple’s marriage has gone viral on social media. In the video, Abhishek can allegedly be heard joking that the two have already had a court marriage.

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“Bhai, inhone court marriage kar li hai,” he says in the now-viral clip.

Karan, Tejasswi and Abhishek are currently appearing together on the cooking-comedy reality show Laughter Chefs. The show, now in its third season, features celebrity duos taking part in cooking challenges that test both their culinary skills and teamwork.

Couple To Appear Together In Netflix’s Desi Bling

Apart from Laughter Chefs, Karan and Tejasswi will also be seen together in Netflix’s upcoming reality series Desi Bling, a spin-off of Dubai Bling.

The promo of the show also made headlines because of the couple. In one scene, Tejasswi tells Karan that he appears heavily influenced by the people around him. Karan, visibly upset, responds, “Why did you disrespect our relationship? This is not us,” leaving Tejasswi emotional and in tears.

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Another moment from the promo features businessman Rizwan Sajan saying that Karan wants to become Tejasswi’s husband, not her father.

Tejasswi Denied Wedding Plans

This is not the first time marriage rumours surrounding the couple have surfaced. Earlier, Tejasswi had also dismissed speculation around their wedding.

“That’s not happening anytime soon,” she was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.

Karan and Tejasswi first met on the reality show Bigg Boss and eventually fell in love during their time inside the house. Since then, the duo has appeared together at events, vacations and on social media. They are lovingly called “TejRan” by fans. The couple has now been together for nearly five years.